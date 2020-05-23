CHARLOTTE
Anne Bastianelli
Anne Bastianelli (nee Hlubb) passed away on May 20, 2020, at Solaris Health Care, Port Charlotte, Florida, where she had lived for three years.
She was born in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, on Feb. 12, 1919, to John and Anna (Setina) Hlubb and lived there until moving to Punta Gorda in 1980.
She graduated from Haddon Heights High School and, during World War II, served as a volunteer nurse’s aide at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Anne worked a few years as a doctor’s receptionist and a restaurant hostess, then began a 25-year banking career that took her from teller to Vice President and manager of the bank’s main office. After a brief retirement in Florida, she returned to banking for several years, then took a job as Coordinator of Volunteers for Hospice of Southwest Florida (now Tidewell), finally entering her second retirement in 2001. During her time at Tidewell, she served a term as president of O.C.E.A.N.
She is survived by Mary Anne Crecelius (Roy Taylor), of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter by her first husband, Edward Crecelius, and was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas; her brother, John; and friend and companion, Joseph Delaney.
A memorial service will take place at a future date. Donations may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061 or to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Joseph J. Guerrier
Joseph J. Guerrier, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Commons at Orlando Lutheran Towers, Orlando, Florida.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Mavis V. Moore
Mavis V. Moore, 94, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Jacqueline L. Wint
Jacqueline L. Wint, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Jacqueline was born Jan. 3, 1950, in Jamaica to the late Sydney and Nettie Wint and moved to Port Charlotte in 1987 from Brooklyn, New York. She was a Registered Nurse and a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving family: a brother, Patrick Wint of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada; sister-in-laws, Laurie Wint of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, and Norma Wint of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; nieces, Meagan Wint, Alisha Chavez of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, and Denise Wint of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; and nephew, Paul Wint of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Henry Wint; and brother, Hugh Wint.
Graveside services and entombment will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Lorna Mae Gravell
Lorna Mae Gravell, passed away on April 29th, 2020, after a brief illness. She contracted the COVID-19 virus while she was a resident at an assisted-living facility in Fairfax, Virginia.
Growing up in Warren, Pennsylvania, Lorna attended Bucknell University where she met and married George Gravell. After their wedding in June 1950, Lorna settled in New Jersey, where she worked as Office Manager and Accountant in her husband’s business office and raised two children. In 1983, Lorna and George retired to the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland while also searching for a Florida residence. After finding and extensively renovating a home on Manasota Key in Englewood, they moved during 1984. From then on, Lorna spent half her time there while she and George pursued the “snowbird” lifestyle, “commuting” semiannually between their Florida and Maryland homes in their boat “Nazdar.”
Avid boaters all their lives, Lorna and George traveled all over the world by sea, car and rail, from Antarctica to Europe to the Galapagos Islands and much in between. She never missed an opportunity to make a good and lasting memory as her personal collection of “knick-knacks” and other souvenirs of her travels, acquired all over the world, could attest. Lorna and George delighted in entertaining on Nazdar or in their bay-front home.
After George’s death in 2015, Lorna moved to an assisted-living facility in Virginia to be close to her son and his wife, both of whom are retired career naval officers. During these years, Lorna was happy to be well-settled in a community she enjoyed, and was prominently active there. She also delighted in the close and frequent company of her family.
Lorna had a life-long mischievous streak, as all who knew her could attest. A “scamp” and sprightly spirit all her life, Lorna’s sense of playfulness and her joy of life never faded. She always delighted those around her with a smile and a cheery countenance, well into her 91st year. She will be terribly missed by all who knew her, and by complete strangers who simply need to feel a little better for having met a Good Soul along the way.
Lorna is survived by her son William and her daughter-in-law Jacqueline, of Vienna, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband George and her daughter Linda, and Lorna’s ashes will join theirs in the Chesapeake Bay at a later date.
Jane Allyson Miller
Jane Allyson Miller was born Aug. 17, 1949, to parents William Miller and Ina Kukkola in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Jane passed with her loving granddaughter, Lindsey Killion, by her side on May 2, 2020.
Growing up in Montana, Jane was a rambunctious girl who loved the outdoors and animals. After graduating from Great Falls High in 1967, she married Jim Killion (Deceased). Together they lived on the Killion Farm just outside of Great Falls, Montana. She had two beautiful daughters, Stacy and Lisa Killion. Surrounded by her loving family, some of Jane’s best memories were out on her farm raising and caring for her animals and enjoying the simple things. She spent a lot of her time with her family camping and fishing in beautiful Montana.
After the kids were grown, she moved to Stockett, Montana, where she could be closer to her grandchildren. She had a total of seven grandchildren: Lindsey, Justin, Jason, Jessica, Ashlee, TJ and Adam, who is waiting for us up in heaven. In 1997 she graduated from Great Falls College with a degree in Occupational Therapy.
This led to her next adventure, when she moved to Florida with her Mom and granddaughter to start a new career. She loved her place of work and the people she worked with at Brookdale in Rotonda. During her time in Florida, she enjoyed shelling, bird watching, and watching her beloved Dallas Cowboys play on TV.
Jane meant many things to all of us. She was loving, smart, outgoing, hardworking, and always the life of the party. Being all these things and more, Jane is best known for her boisterous laugh. Jane always said her Heaven will look like Montana where she will be back with her Mom and Dad and hopefully riding her favorite horse, Bronco. She will be greatly missed, and we will cherish our memories of our sweet Janie.
She is survived by her sister, Julie Dumas (French); and brother, William Miller II (Linda). Jane is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, most of whom will live knowing their grandma through our family’s memories.
The family will celebrate her life with a graveside service this summer in Montana. Contributions in memory of Jane can be made to the Philanthropy Department, Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238 or online to GivetoTidewell.org.
Erv J. Minard
Erv J. Minard, 90, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Englewood Community Hospital.
Born on July 28, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late George and Lois Bisher Minard, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for 34 years coming from Tinley Park, Illinois.
Erv retired from Meyer’s Concrete in 1986 prior to relocating to Florida.
He was a former Moose, Eagle and Elk all in Englewood.
He is predeceased by four children: Theodore, Kenneth, Constance and Michael.
Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Heidi Minard; eight children, Arthur, Guy, Jack, Christine, Sherry, Carla, Sheila and Candy; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
DESOTO
Zackary Aaren Carlson
Zackary Aaren Carlson, 21, was a beloved son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend who passed away in an accident on Friday, May 8, 2020, on his way to work. He was born July 27, 1998, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He resided in Hobe Sound, Okeechobee and currently lived in Arcadia, Florida, since 2017.
Those who knew Zack, even just the slightest, lost a shining light that brightened their lives. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on his four-wheel-drive trucks. Zack was always smiling and happy.
Zack will be missed and loved every day by his father, Timothy Carlson (Teresa) of Arcadia; his mother, Kimberly Carlson of Okeechobee; his sister, Chrystal Carlson and niece, Nataleigh Carlson both of Arcadia. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Royal Park Estates Community Park, Gator Trail, Arcadia. All are welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.