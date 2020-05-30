CHARLOTTE
Arthur H. Anderssen
Arthur H. Anderssen, 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on May 14, 2020. He was born on Dec. 17, 1940, to Thorleif and Hazel Anderssen in Philadelphia, Pa.
Arthur grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he started racing with the St. Pete Yacht Club at the young age of 10 and won many cups for sailing. He graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1958, continuing his education with a Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University. In 1962, Arthur joined the United States Navy, where he earned a Master of Science from Sloan School MIT and Ocean Engineering. Arthur honorably served for 26 years as a Naval Engineer where he attended Submarine School and was a certified Navy Salvage Diver. He was stationed at Norfolk, Virginia, Charleston Naval Ship Yard, the Guam Ship Repair Facility, and was deployed to Saudi Arabia with his wife, whom he enjoyed traveling the world with.
Upon settling in Punta Gorda, Arthur pursued his passion for helping others and their well-being with fitness and health. He was qualified in various certifications from the Aquatic Exercise Association, American Council on Exercises, and the American College of Sports Medicine. Arthur will be remembered for his kindness towards others and being a caring, doting, and wonderful husband and father.
Arthur will be deeply missed by his best friend and wife of 56 years, Sharon; sons, Keith and David (Jennifer); and grandchildren, Brittany, Eli, Evan, Silas, and Callum. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law Patricia.
A service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Arthur’s name to the Jesus Loves You Ministry, www.jesuslovesyouministryinc.com.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Arthur, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Dorothy M. Bayuk
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend Dorothy M. Bayuk, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on May 16, 2020.
She was born May 13, 1932, in Denver, Colorado.
Dorothy retired from Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, as a school administrator, and initially retired in Dillwyn, Virignia, where she was active in the Whitehall Methodist Church. Dorothy was an accomplished musician, had a beautiful voice, and was a talented and loving person. Dorothy sang in the choir and played piano in churches in Virginia, and was active in church activities throughout her life. In 2000, she moved to Port Charlotte with her husband, Martin John Bayuk, and once again became active in the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church where she volunteered and supported the church and her community. Dorothy will be missed beyond measure.
She is survived by her son, Martin D. Bayuk, of Loma Rica, California; daughter, Kathlynn O’Connor, of North Port, Florida; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dorothy’s name may be made to the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.
Bruce H. Buzzell
Bruce H. Buzzell, 69, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Romeo, Michigan, passed away May 13, 2020. He was born in Romeo to Howard and Gerrine Buzzell.
He worked at the Ford Motor Company for 33 years before moving to Punta Gorda 12 years ago. He was a proud veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force. He served as the Commander of the American Legion Post 103 in Punta Gorda for 4½ years. After that, he became the bar manager of the VFW Post 5690 for a year, till his health started declining. He especially loved giving American Legion awards to East and Sallie Jones students and giving scholarships to seniors and recipients of the Boys and Girls state. Bruce was quite the character, he loved teasing us with his dry, sarcastic wit. He loved to make everyone laugh and feel right at home wherever he went. He will truly be missed by us all.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Christy (nee Souders); two sons, Beau (Julie) and Jeffery; two grandchildren, Avery and Olivia of Michigan; two sisters, Andrea and Barb; and a brother, Scott; numerous brother and sister-in-laws and last but not least, his beloved sweet companion Sassy (a Shih Tzu). She misses him as much as Christy does.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Legion Post 103 or to the VFW Post 5690. A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Please share your memories of Bruce at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home's website, kays-ponger.com.
John Michael Gould
John Michael Gould, died May 13, 2020, in the ICU at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida, with Debra Richwien by his side.
John was born on March 11, 1945, in Portland, Maine, and graduated from Deering High School in 1963. He served in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in September 1970. Following his military service, he worked for the Federal Government as an Air Traffic Controller, primarily at the Boston Center in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Although John had no children of his own, he made many generous contributions to benefit children and had a special place in his heart for the children of St. Joseph’s Indian School. He loved traveling and has traversed the United States several times over the years by RV, car, and his favorite mode of travel, the train. He and life-long friend Robert Small often took the train from Florida to Washington, D.C., to attend annual Veterans and Memorial Day events. In November 2017, John fulfilled his dream of conducting a train for a 90-minute drive in Ely, Nevada.
John suffered much of his adult life with depression. Despite this, he always had a smile that could light up a room. He was a wonderful man with a big heart and a sweet, kind soul.
John is survived by Debra Richwien, his partner and friend for over 43 years; his sister, Judith (Gould) Goulet; nieces, Michele Goulet and Karen Gregory and her husband Paul; and two great-nephews, Sam and Luke.
John was predeceased by his father, Joseph Patrick Gould; and mother, Mary Virginia (Bridges) Gould.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph’s Indian School or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com.
Michelle Renee Kingston
Michelle Renee Kingston, 47, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Sarasota, Florida, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Thomas George Rabeck
Thomas George Rabeck, affectionately known as “Beck,” unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born in Fairview, NewJersey, on Dec. 11, 1945, the son of Rudy and Mary Rabeck, he attended Cliffside Park High School where he played basketball. While growing up, Tom, his family and childhood friends spent time during the year at their home on Swartswood Lake where he enjoyed summer and winter activities. His high school summers were also occupied as a lifeguard at Palisades Amusement Park. Tom went on to graduate from Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, New Hampshire, where he found his love of skiing and became a lifelong resident of Killington, Vermont. He immersed himself in the Killington business community, becoming owner operator of Lauren’s restaurant, The Sherburne Valley Inn and Blackberry’s Lounge. His love for Vermont was a result of his passion for skiing and he would forever call Killington his home. Tom retired to Port Charlotte, Florida, to relax and enjoy life in the warmer weather with his longtime companion, Rosemarie.
Tom was kind, caring and extremely funny. He was always smiling, enjoyed socializing and was well-known throughout Killington. Not only was Tom an avid skier, he also had a passion for golf, boating and life itself.
Tom will be deeply missed by his beloved companion, Rosemarie Lennon; his sister, Elaine Bogert, and her husband, Richard; his brother, Rudy, and his wife, Anita; and his nieces and nephews, Gina LaScola and her husband, Scott, Kim Taylor and Darren Rabeck, as well as many other relatives and close friends.
Due to the current restrictions on travel and large gatherings, there will be no visitation, but there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date convenient to the family.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Tom “Beck” Rabeck, please visit: www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.
If there is an interest, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, in honor of Tom Rabeck. This nonprofit organization’s mission to honor and empower Wounded Warriors was very important to Tom.
James Anthony Walsh
James Anthony Walsh, passed peacefully at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida, on May 8, 2020, and joined his wife of nearly 70 years, Mary, to be together with God in Heaven. He was 90. Jim was born August 2, 1929, in Philadelphia, Penn., the son of the late John J. Walsh and Viola Wood Walsh.
As a child he grew up loving and playing baseball and was selected for the Connie Mack All-Stars and was invited to audition at Shibe Stadium for the Philadelphia Athletics and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1946. After graduating from Cheltenham High School he joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and soon thereafter was activated and served in the regular Army during the Korean Conflict.
Jim married his high school sweetheart in 1950 and they relocated to Columbus, Indiana, where they raised four children. He began working at Indiana Gas as a meter reader, trained and moved up as an engineer, and by the time of his retirement after more than 45 years, he retired as District Supervisor for all of southern Indiana’s natural gas. In 1959 he was nearly killed while working on a gas furnace as a serviceman when a gas leak caused an explosion and a house fire. The investigation into the cause of the fire led to new safety measures and standards. A few years later, it also brought President John F. Kennedy to Columbus and one of Jim’s proudest moments was when he shook hands with JFK, had his picture taken with him, and got to talk to him about the new safety changes. While in Columbus, Jim coached many Little League teams back in the 1960s and 1970s and was an avid bowler and golfer. In the 1980s and 1990s, he served on the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Merit Board. He was an active member of St. Bartholomew’s Church, the K of C, the Elk’s Club, the Arts Guild, Toastmasters, the Otter Creek Golf Course, and more. He and Mary later moved to Hope, Indiana, and resided on Schaefer Lake until they moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 1995. While residing in Hope, they decided to take a journey with their friends, the Whittingtons, and drove a small pontoon boat from southern Indiana down rivers until they reached the Intercoastal Waterway and arrived in Tampa Bay. Although they traveled the world, this trip was one of their more memorable ones and he even wrote a book about their adventures. While in Punta Gorda, Jim did volunteer work at the Elk’s Club and at the Peace River Wildlife Center where he was proud to be recognized as their oldest volunteer. A serious golfer, he was a member of the Twin Isles Country Club and was awarded a plaque for making a hole-in-one on that course and for many years he organized their St. Patrick’s Day Golf Tournament. He and Mary spent their summers in Ocean City, New Jersey, where he was a member of the Ocean City Yacht Club and the American Legion. In 2017 they moved to The Windsor of Cape Coral.
Jim was loved by many for his pleasant, happy, sweet disposition, his positive outlook on life and great sense of humor. His beloved wife Mary passed less than a year ago. He was also preceded in death by their son, Michael Walsh; brothers, John Walsh and Chuck Walsh; and sister, Mary Walsh Skeehan. He is survived by his sister, Viola Walsh Andrews (John) in Pennsylvania; brother, Patrick Walsh (Nadine) in New Jersey; daughter, Cindy Walsh of St. James City, Florida; son, Jim Walsh, Jr. of Englewood, Florida; son, Tom Walsh of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandson, Evan Walsh (Angela) of Tampa, Florida; grandson, Nathan Walsh (Mimi) of Columbus, Indiana; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grand-daughter.
No services are planned at this time. Final interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Any memorial contributions to his memory may be given to Hope Healthcare Hospice Services, www.HopeHCS.org.
DESOTO
Benjamin James Connors
Benjamin James Connors, born Jan. 2, 1936, passed away May 21, 2020, in Arcadia, Florida.
Ben was the manager of “The Clock” restaurant in Arcadia, Fla., and served the community for many years before moving to the DeSoto Sheriff’s Department where he protected & served his community until his retirement. Ben was born in Gardner, Massachusetts, to William and Mary Connors of Otter River, Massachusetts, where he lived until he joined the Marine Corps in 1954 and served his country during the Korean War, then returning home marrying Lorraine Hamel-Connors and raising a family until moving to Florida in the early 1970s.
Ben is survived by his children, Maureen Connors-Beverly of Boynton Beach, Florida, Darryl Connors of Port Charlotte, Florida, Holly Miller of Kilgore, Texas and Ryan Coleman of Arcadia, as well as Sandra Woppman-Connors of Arcadia. Ben is survived by several stepchildren and many grand and great-grandchildren.
Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 lockdown we’re unable to have any services for our Father at this time. We will have a Military Service when we can all be together and honor our Father’s life and legacy, we appreciate all of the prayers and condolences for Ben’s extended family.
