CHARLOTTE
Mirian C. Bray
Mirian Catalan Bray, beloved wife of deceased Dr. Charles Bray for 42 years, passed away peacefully on Oct 26, 2019, at Bayfront Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Born in Panitan Philippines, in 1937, Mirian will be remembered for her kindness, friendships and commitment to Christ. She is survived by siblings, Manuel Catalan, Andrea Laygo, Lenny Catalan and Carmen Vega. She was predeceased by parents, Bernardo and Exaltacion Catalan; siblings, Renee Dadivas, Cesar Catalan and Bernardo Catalan, Jr. Sadly missed by stepchildren, Charles Jr. and Sharon Bray; grandchildren, Devon, Hunter and Ethan Bray, Spencer and Mason Tonks; niece, Dina Duran; grand-niece Jade Catalan Tan; and many extended family and friends.
Mirian is resting at Charlotte Memorial Funeral & Cemetery, at 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with lunch afterwards as family to celebrate Mirian’s life. Memorial donations in Mirian’s honor can be made to First Baptist Church of North Port.
John D. Panella Jr.
John David Panella, Jr., 71, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Tampa General Hospital, in Tampa, Florida.
John was born Aug. 13, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late John and Agnes Panella. He was a retired Carpentry/Cabinetmaking teacher at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Ohio. He also served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department. After retiring in 2010, he moved to Port Charlotte. John enjoyed travel, visiting the casino, and taking advantage of the beautiful weather in his adopted home. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Sonnia Maritza (Puga) Panella of Port Charlotte; two daughters, Melissa (Patrick) Williams and Mary (Joseph) Richley both of Poland, Ohio: two sisters, Joan (Joseph) Maro of Poland, Ohio, and Mary (James) Dickens of Massillon, Ohio; and his loving grandchildren, Nathaniel and Jocelyn Richley of Poland, Ohio.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Private arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Audrey B. Brandon
Audrey Burr Sloane Brandon, age 96, of Cohasset, formerly of Fairfield, Connecticut, Venice, Florida, and Edgartown, Massachusetts, passed away on October 28, 2019, after suffering courageously from Alzheimer’s disease since 2008.
A gracious and vibrant woman, her philosophy of life was to help others when she could and to live each day to the fullest. She is survived by her beloved children, Charles (Sean) O’Conor Sloane, III, and his wife, Marlene Asselta, of Glassboro, New Jersey, Jeffrey Burr Sloane and his wife, Susan Martin Sloane, of Marietta, Georgia, Susan K. Sloane and her husband, Kenneth Madden, of Hull, Massachusetts, and Timothy French Sloane and his wife, Claudia Blass, of Concord, Massachusetts. She also leaves seven loving grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 4 stepchildren, and several step-grandchildren.
Born Aug. 16, 1921, in New Jersey, she was the daughter of William H. Burr and Vera French Burr. Audrey was married in 1942 to Charles O’Conor Sloane, Jr. Mr. Sloane died in 1993. Audrey married Robert S. Brandon in 1995 and they had seven loving years together until Mr. Brandon died in 2002. Audrey was also predeceased by her loving friend, Russell Keefe. Audrey was a Realtor in Fairfield, Connecticut, for 25 years before retiring to Florida. She maintained close friendships with many people from Fairfield, especially her two greatest friends, Ede Baldridge of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the late Barbara (Beemer) Noble of Venice, Florida, and she acquired many new and wonderful friends in Florida. Audrey was always a mainstay of her church and community no matter where she lived; she sang in her church choir, filled many church offices, and regularly volunteered at hospitals and for various other charitable causes. She loved Martha’s Vineyard, where she spent many memorable summers with her family. She enjoyed playing many games, including bridge, dominoes and tennis — even learning to play tennis left-handed in her 70s when she injured her right shoulder. She was also a consummate entertainer whose forte was involving guests in various games that got everyone laughing. Memorials in Audrey’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org or call 1-855-562-4259.
