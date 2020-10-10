CHARLOTTE
Richard G. Ayers
Richard G. Ayers, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020, in Salem, Massachusetts. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with a service beginning at 2 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Please visit www.kayspongerpg.com for a detailed obituary and to leave condolences for the Ayers family. Donations to local veterans are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
William Peter Feely III
William Peter Feely III, 87, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020. He was formerly of Villa Park and Brookfield, Illinois.
William “Bill” Feely, was born July 4, 1933, and grew up in Brookfield, Illinois. Bill graduated from Fenwick High School and St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana. He was a supply officer in the U.S. Navy. Bill later obtained an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. He was former vice president at Medline Industries in Illinois.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley (nee Vokac); and two children, Dawn Ruley (Edward) and William “Bill” IV (Rhonda).
He was an avid reader and sports enthusiast who always enjoyed watching hockey and football.
There will be no services at this time.
Richard David Hall
Richard David Hall, 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, through Home Hospice.
Dave was born on Feb. 15, 1941, to the late Frank M. Hall and Lorraine Kellar Hall of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1959, and then joined the U. S. Navy where he was stationed in Key West, Florida. Dave was a two-tour Vietnam veteran during his Naval career. He attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.
As a young man he was an avid model airplane builder and pilot. He enjoyed fishing in Lake Winnebago in Wisconsin and then with his sons in the waters of the Chesapeake Bay.
He was an electrical electronics planner and estimator for the Department of Defense employed through the Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair (SUPSHIP) housed in the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia.
After retirement, he moved with his wife, Pat, to Port Charlotte, where he continued his love of fishing with various friends and engaged in much travel with his wife.
Dave was predeceased in death by his parents; a sister, Sue Ann Hall; and an infant grandson, Sebastian Hall.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Pat; two sons: Richard “Brian” (Holly Srichai) Hall and John Michael Hall; two grandchildren, William C. Hall and Elizabeth S. Hall, all of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one sister, Janice M. (Jerry) O’Connor of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; and many cousins, a niece and a nephew all in that area.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 15, 2020, at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, followed by internment at Sarasota National VA Cemetery with honors by the U.S. Navy.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Punta Gorda Veteran Village, 1250 Taylor Street #322, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 in memory of Richard “David” Hall.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Richard A. Kane
July 4, 1945 – Sept. 17, 2020
Richard A. “Rick” Kane, age 75, of Punta Gorda, Florida (formerly of Griffith, Indiana) passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle against lung cancer. Rick loved life and enjoyed golfing, boating and spending time with family and friends. He was a U.S. Army veteran; a licensed Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor; a retired electrical engineer for NIPSCO in NW Indiana; and most proudly the Captain of the Kimberly B.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, William and Leona Kane; his beloved daughter, Kimberly B. Kane; his brother, William C. Kane; his former wife and Kimberly’s mother, Mary Diane (Stricker) Kane; and nephew, Christopher Kane.
Rick is survived by his brother, Jim (Marci) Kane; his loving nieces and nephews, Laura (Eric) Blassberg, Lee Ann Million (Ken Hill), Bill (Debbie) Kane, Bob Kane (Valerie Jordan), Kevin (Jackie) Kane; and dear friends – Ray and Christa Meyer, Pam Hundley, Larry and Brenda Veverka, and Ray Mason.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Rick’s family and friends at a future date.
Memorials may be made to www.Tidewellhospice.org.
Lynne Ziegler
On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Lynne Ziegler, loving mother and friend to many, passed away peacefully at the age of 75.
Lynne was born on Oct. 18, 1944, to Charles and Mary Ziegler. She worked for the United States government at West Point in the Office of Civilian Personnel and for the Social Security Administration. She raised two boys, Victor and Charles Pignataro.
Lynne put forth great efforts into everything she believed in or became involved with. She was actively involved with the Charlotte Players, Friends of the Port Charlotte Public Library, Punta Gorda Elks Club 2606, and the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club. She enjoyed arts and crafts, fishing, sail boating, and donating her time to various causes. She is known for her kindness and compassion for others, good humor, “tell it as it is attitude,” her quirky sayings, and her unwavering devotion to her family and friends.
Lynne was preceded in death by her father, Charles Ziegler; her mother, Mary (DeCrosta) Ziegler; her stepfather, Samuel Podell; and her stepmother, Mary Grizola. She is survived by her sons, Victor and Charles Pignataro; their respective spouses, Jennifer and Sharon; six grandchildren; and her ex-husband and friend, Steven Pignataro.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Charlotte Players, 1182 Market Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33953. The phone number is 941-255-1022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Charlotte Players.
The family is touched and humbled by so many people that have expressed their condolences and shared a part of her life with us.
NORTH PORT
Jean Mitchell Sizemore
Jean Mitchell Sizemore passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, in North Port, Florida.
Arrangements held by Goodwin Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ky.
Patricia FitzGerald Teal
Patricia FitzGerald Teal, 88, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Pat was born in Detroit, and married Laurence Teal, Jr. in 1951 after meeting at a gig where Larry played saxophone and Pat was singing. They were married for 69 years. Pat was a homemaker for many years, but always interested in finishing her college education. After they moved to Milford, Michigan, Pat completed her master’s degree, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from University of Michigan School of Social Work.
Pat especially enjoyed traveling and planned many family trips with the goal of creating rich memories, the last being a family reunion at Glacier National Park in Montana in 1994. This trip remains a highlight for the entire family. We hiked, river-rafted, had many campfires, and a stellar talent show complete with ballerinas, magic, and many talented singers.
When Pat wasn’t spending time laughing with/at her family, she spent many hours with her beloved husband. Pat and Larry appreciated their many travels without their children, but always reveled in a family get-together.
Pat had six children: Claudia, her only daughter, and five sons, Tim, Dave, Rob, Paul, and Jon. Besides her children, Pat is survived by son-in-law, Don Whitsitt, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Teal. She also leaves behind 11 wonderful grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Pat, a beloved wife, mother, and fun grandma, will be sorely missed by all.
