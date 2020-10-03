CHARLOTTE
John W. Brady
John W. Brady, known as Jack, son to John S. Brady and Joyce (Webster) Brady, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 62, while at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Sept. 26, 2020.
Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, and a Connecticut native, Jack attended Lynchburg College where he was a varsity swimmer. His love for NASCAR began after college while working in the pit crew for his idol, Richard Petty. In his later years, Jack retired after a long and successful career with Aflac. He was an avid fisherman whose favorite days were spent in the sun by the sea. Jack was a lover of yard sale treasures and days spent browsing tourism shops on vacation. He was a well-traveled man, bringing home coins and trinkets from each destination. Jack was a kind and compassionate man who loved all animals, especially his parrot and three cats. Most of all, Jack loved being a Papa and beamed with pride over his grandchildren, Logan and Evie.
He is survived by his wife, Trecia Brady; and two daughters, Nicole (Robert) Kliegl and Brooke Brady, and their families. He is also survived by his mother, Joyce (Webster) Brady; his father, John S. Brady; his mother-in-law, Sarah Richards; his sister, Sharon MacDonald and husband Bruce; his sister-in-law, Beth Wooten and her husband Steve; his brother-in-law, Kevin Richards; several nieces; and his nephew.
Donations in Jack’s honor may be sent to: Parrot Outreach Society, 1205 Elizabeth St., Unit 1, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 or Ocean Conservancy (online donation), oceanconservancy.org.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Jack, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Keith Buechel
Keith Buechel passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.
Arrangements handled by National Cremation Society.
E. H. Hoffman
E.H. "Jack" Hoffman passed away peacefully at Douglas T Jacobson Veterans Home on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Born in Canton, Ohio, in 1923, Jack served with the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II and moved to Florida in 1961. He was a member of the American Legion and lifetime member of the VFW. He loved to collect stamps and football cards, was an amazing woodcarver and also enjoyed gardening.
Survived by his loving wife Betty (Kronberg); his three sons, Dan Hoffman (Donna), Doug Hoffman (Keirsten), all of Florida, and David Hoffman of Ohio. Also lovingly remembered by stepchildren, Jack Tinline (Jan), Dale Tinline (Dianne) and Tracy (nee Tinline) Douglas (Doug), all of Florida.
Jack is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his sweet grand dog, Nugget. He will be sadly missed by his Canadian VanVaerenbergh family, Ginny, Cole (Stacey) and little great-granddaughter Scout.
Predeceased by his first wife, Martha; and his two brothers, Victor and Milton.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Jack’s life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Douglas T Jacobson Resident’s Fund.
Bradley Alan Kerley
Bradley Alan Kerley, 67, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Richard Eugene Brown
Richard Eugene Brown, 94, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. has been chosen to handle arrangements.
NORTH PORT
Donald Joseph White
Donald Joseph White, 80, of North Port, Florida, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.