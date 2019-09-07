CHARLOTTE
Gertha A. Doucette
Gertha A. Doucette 89 of Port Charlotte, Florida died on September 1, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida.
She was born on June 28, 1930 in Germany and came to Port Charlotte, Florida from Dale City, Virginia in1985. Gertha, worked at the Charlotte County School as a cafeteria employee for 12 years retiring in 1993. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Edward J. Doucette after 60 years of marriage, of Port Charlotte, Florida; her daughter, Jackie (Floyd) Dodson of Fredericksburg, Virginia; 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Edward A. Doucette who died October 11, 2018.
Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home 2405 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte, Florida.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Restlawn memorial Gardens cemetery.
Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton funeral Home and Cremation services. Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Sharon K. Linton
Sharon K. Linton, 81, of Rotonda West, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2018 at Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, FL after a long battle with COPD. She was surrounded by her family in her final days. Born in Greensburg, IN to Maurice and Helen Crider, Sharon moved to Greenfield and graduated from Greenfield High School.
Sharon worked several jobs in Greenfield. She was a waitress and carhop during high school at Crider’s Restaurant, owned by her father and uncle. She worked with special needs children for the Hancock County School System. She was the secretary for the guidance counselors at Greenfield Central High School and for the human resource department at Hancock Regional Hospital. She was also the assistant owner of five local McDonald’s restaurants. She and her husband, Dave, had many friends in Greenfield and were active in the Lilly camping club, bowling leagues and the Elks. Dave and Sharon retired to Florida in 1994. Upon Retirement, Sharon enjoyed golfing, scoring a hole in one, bingo, Texas hold ‘em and socializing with her many friends at the American Legion, VFW and the Rotonda Elks. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Rotonda, before converting to Catholicism at Easter this year and joining St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, where her daughter and son-in-law are members. She and her husband also enjoyed the company of a wide circle of Florida friends, both permanent, snowbird and friends visiting the sunshine state.
Sharon is survived by her brother Gene (Janie) Crider of Greenfield, IN; daughter Debbie (Matt Egan) Linton of Rotonda West, FL; son Jeff (Dottie) Linton of Fullerton, CA; grandson Quin Patterson of San Antonio, TX and granddaughters Jessica, Rachel and Caroline Linton all of Fullerton, CA ; and Whitney Linton of Boston, MA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dave and her parents. Sharon was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend to all.
Sharon’s family would like to thank the phenomenal nurses, doctors and volunteers at Tidewell Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care and advice.
Sharon will be remembered in a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church a Celebration of Life will be held at the Rotonda West American Legion at 5:00 PM.
Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s name to Tidewell Hospice, www.tidewellhospice.org or to a charity of choice.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been chosen to handle arrangements.
NORTH PORT
Constance Genco
Constance "Connie" Genco (née DiGiovanni), 91, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was a longtime Sarasota County resident.
Connie worked in banking for 25 years in Ohio, before retiring to Florida. Besides family, Connie's loves included traveling, fine dining, bicycling, gardening, and her precious Lincoln.
Connie is survived by her son, Michael; daughter, Sharon; grandson, Tom (Patty) Linden; great-grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda) and Cassandra Linden; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Michael; and her daughter, Diane.
Private family services have been concluded in North Port, Florida.
