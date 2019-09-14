CHARLOTTE
Karen E. Clute
Karen E. Clute, 64 of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on September 6, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House. Arrangements by National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte.
Michael E. Hough
Michael Edward Hough, 67, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Dudley R. Johnston
Dudley R. Johnston, 98, of Deep Creek subdivision in Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Friday September 13, 2019 in Port Charlotte. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Mary K. Lynch
Mary Katherine Lynch, 93, passed away on September 8, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Fl. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on September 24, 1925. Mary K. was an RN, a graduate of the Springfield City Hospital School of Nursing and attended classes at Wittenberg University. She worked as an operating room supervisor and a surgical floor nurse in several different hospitals. In Ohio, Mary K. was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springfield, where she served as an elder, deacon, and was a founder of Covenant’s Challenge Nursery for disadvantaged preschoolers including its educational programs for the children’s mothers.
Mary K. moved to Punta Gorda in 1982 and became involved in Meals on Wheels and the Debbie Lee Boutique fundraising efforts. She served on the board of CARE (Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies) and as a weekly volunteer at CARE answering phones for crisis care. She was a charter member of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda where she served as an elder, deacon, and was a long serving member of the Mission Ministry. Mary K. was instrumental in establishing the Parish Nurse program of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.
Mary K. was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Robert C. Lynch, with whom she traveled extensively throughout the United States. Survivors include daughter Barbara Davis (Donn), granddaughter Julie Love, grandson Jeffrey Love (Antoinette) and two great-grandsons, Cameron Robert Love and Anthony Niko Love, nephew Richard Huffman (Lucy), and a cousin, Ann Coughlin.
A memorial service for Mary K. will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at 10 AM at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mission Ministry of Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, PG 33955 OR to Florida Southwestern State College (Charlotte Campus Nursing program), 8099 College Parkway, Robinson Hall, I-124 Fort Myers. FL 33919. Checks made out to FSW Foundation or online at https://foundation.fsw.edu/give-now.
Carlton D. McBride
Carlton D. McBride, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday September 2nd, 2019. Carl was a longtime retired resident of Punta Gorda, Florida. He was surrounded by his family during his final days at Bayfront Hospital.
Amy and Charles McBride’s second son, Carl, was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, and was commonly referred to by the nickname “Bub” by his family and childhood friends. Following graduation from Cleveland Heights High School he attended Bowling Green State University, graduating with a degree in business administration. He served two years in the United States Army.
He married college classmate Janice Kelly of Toledo, Ohio, in 1957. They raised a family on Cleveland’s west side in the suburb of Bay Village. Carl’s professional career spanned 37 years with the Cleveland Electric & Illuminating Company (now FirstEnergy) where he was a systems analyst and MIS operations manager. Carl and Jan made Punta Gorda their home shortly after their retirement in 1993. He served as an elder at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church.
Carl was an avid tennis player and he loved fishing and socializing with the many life-long friends and traveling companions in Ohio and Florida. At age 20, he ventured out west with his pal Arnie Shafer and climbed Mount Hood in Oregon. Carl loved following the tribulations of the Indians, Browns and Buckeyes.
Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice; son, Jim (Lori); daughter, Kelly (Anthony); daughter-in-law, Beth; grandchildren Sophia, Robin and Molli. He was the beloved Uncle Bub to Mary, Sarah, Amy and Andrew. Carl was preceded in death by his son Mark and his brother Noel.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful nursing staff at Bayfront Punta Gorda Hospital for their counsel, support and compassion as Carl approached the end of his life.
A memorial service for Carl will be held on Monday September 16th at 11:00 am at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church. Gifts in memory of Carl may be made to Burnt Store Presbyterian Church 11330 Burnt Store Rd., Punta Gorda 33955.
James L. Sprague
James Larry “Ole Pa” Sprague, 83, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Owosso, Michigan passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, in Punta Gorda. He was the son of Ivan and Marvel Sprague, born on May 29, 1936, in Owosso, MI. James was an Army Veteran, also a member of the VFW and the Shiawassee Dog and Gun Club. James was self- employed and owned Sprague Tire and Wheel for many years. He will be remembered for his generosity, kind heart and his sense of humor. James was a loving husband, father and “silly” grandpa.
He will forever join his wife of 53 years, Carolyn preceded in death; Son Kevin (Kim) Sprague; Daughter, Karen (Bill) Becker; and Son Kenyon (Missy) Sprague; grandchildren, Kayla, Kelsey, Austin, Colby, and Kolten; sisters, Jackie Flynn, Jo Ellen Hartley, Sandy Schleef preceded in death and brothers, Robert Sprague preceded in death and Michael Sprague.
A service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Relay for Life of Charlotte County. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of James, please visit www.LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
ENGLEWOOD
Vaselly Alimov
Vaselly Alimov, 69, of Englewood, Florida passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Born in Venezuela on November 20, 1949 he had been a resident since 1999 coming from Allentown, Pennsylvania.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a legal assistant at the Pentagon for several years prior to early retirement due to health issues.
Survivors include his brother and primary caregiver: Victor Alimov of Englewood, Florida; a sister: Sophia Frederick of Whitehall, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.
His is pre-deceased by his mother: Paraska Alimov in 2006.
Funeral service and burial will be in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Arthur F. Mickow
Arthur Floyd Mickow, of Englewood, Florida, 64, died Aug. 22, 2019.
Art was born Dec. 23, 1954, and raised in Chicago. He also called Marshall, Minnesota and Arnold, Missouri, home. He recently retired to Englewood.
Art’s bakery career started in Illinois and he advanced all the way to Principal Food Scientist/Master Baker. Art had worked at some of the biggest companies in the USA: Anheuser Busch, Earth Grains, Sara Lee and Schwan’s.
He was an awesome pool player. He made shots others didn’t even see. He had a deep love for music and enjoyed all genres. He enjoyed playing arcade games and loved going to the movies with his kids and grandkids.
Art is survived by his three children, Ron (Angel) Mickow, St. Clair, Missouri, Cody Mickow, Sullivan, Missouri, and Tia (Tim) Hickman, Wildwood, Florida; almost nine grandchildren, Cameron, Carmen and Artie, Chicago, Illinois, Kerian, New Port Richey, Florida, Quinn, Kiera, Conner, Katelynn, Sullivan, Missouri and Baby Hickman, Wildwood, Florida; his mother, Betty; two sisters, Roxanne (Tom) Mateja, Lorena Wheeler; and brother, Mark; plus, numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. {span}Preceded in death by his father, Arthur V. Mickow; and his son, Arthur F. Mickow Jr. {/span}
Celebration of Life will be at Art’s condo prior to the Burial at Sea in Englewood, Florida, starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Anyone wanting to send flowers, please send to Tia Hickman, 3518 County Road 222, Wildwood, FL 34785.
