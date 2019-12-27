CHARLOTTE
Barbara (Barb) Bruner
Barbara (Barb) Bruner, 59 of Port Charlotte passed away after a long battle with stage 4 lung cancer on Dec. 21, 2019.
Barb was born on Aug. 7 1960 in Montrose, Pa. She graduated from Binghamton North High School class of 1978.
Her first job was waitressing at the Riverview Diner owned and operated by her parents in Binghamton, N.Y. In 1979 Barb moved to Wichita, Kansas to begin a new chapter in life. She completed general construction laborer training and within 5 weeks began working for The Law Company, Inc. After 12 years in Wichita Barb made the move to Port Charlotte where she flexed her entrepreneur skills launching a successful pool cleaning business.
Barb was hardworking, genuine, and kind. If Barb could choose to be anywhere it would be Daytona Beach with the love of her life, Bob. She enjoyed relaxing to 70’s music and had a big heart for cats. She was fascinated by antique shops especially her favorites in Arcadia. She also took delight in watching Judge Judy and her favorite games shows.
Barb will be deeply missed by her best friend and loving husband of 13 years, Bob Bruner; her daughter Julie Coyle; her sons: Jon Aton and Nathaniel Aton; her sisters: (her identical twin) Brenda Knickerbocker and Cheryl Cokely; grandchildren: Jonathan, Isaiah and Kailey; daughter in-law Letisha Aton; sister in law Karen Knickerbocker and brother in-law Tim Cokely.
She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Arlene Knickerbocker and brothers Donald Knickerbocker Jr. and Scott Knickerbocker.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12 p.m., with a service at 1 p.m. in the Johnson-Taylor Funeral Chapel, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, Florida. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating life of Barbara , please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and cremation.
Rose Carcich
Rose Carcich, age 87 of New Port Richey, formerly of Port Charlotte passed away Dec. 19, 2019. She was born July 29, 1932 in New York City.
Rose is survived by her children, Cindy Schmidt, and Cathy (Milton) LaFleur; grandchildren, Teresa Gentile and Kristi Harris; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice. Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guest book.
Robert Marshall Mack
Robert Marshall Mack passed away on Dec. 21 2019 in the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home at the age of 97.
Mr. Mack was born in Decorah, Iowa on Feb. 9, 1922 to Robert Mack and Gladys Goocher. The family moved to Minneapolis, where Robert received his education through High School followed by a stint at University Minneapolis, leaving to join the Army Air Corps.
After basic training, he was sent to the Asian Pacific Theater of War, where he valiantly fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. On return from overseas duty in 1946, he took over the family printing/publishing business, became President of the Minnesota Newspaper Association working with state and federal legislators on matters pertaining to the printing industry. A very forward thinking man Robert Mack’s newspaper was the first to digitize print in the state of Minneapolis.
Robert was also an integral part of community life in his hometown of Plainview, enthusiastically backing many community projects such as the building of a city swimming pool and golf course with his usual “can do” attitude.
Robert’s personal activities include boating on the Mississippi, a 70 year membership to American Legion, Member of Experimental Aviation Association, Member of Charlotte Remote Control Club, piloting his Koala plane, building planes, golfing, and traveling.
In essence, Robert Mack served his country well, his family well, and his community well, a good man, a life well spent.
He is survived by daughter Barbara Jo Mack (Roger) and their children Genevieve and Aaron, son Steven (Donna) their children, Cleo Horowitz (Louis) Thea, Alex Mack (Cooper), Alex Dablestein (Sigrid), Stacey Kreidermacher (Jeremy) Ethan, Jared, Megan, and Brady. Also survived by Joanne G. Hilbert long time companion and caregiver.
He was predeceased by his wife Genevieve, son Timothy (Jan) other survivors include granddaughters Jennifer Ohm and Victoria Axley and their daughters, sister-in laws June Shea and Donna Nelson and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at Riverside Oaks Clubhouse, 27205 Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda, Florida.
