Stress and time are two components of caregiving that are often overlook,” says Ami Conti, vice president of OCEAN.
One will increase geometrically; the other will decrease significantly. Dealing effectively with those elemental life changes is a challenge every caregiver will face. It doesn’t matter if the person being cared for suffers from Alzheimer’s or dementia, brain trauma or motor impairment, the caregiver will find his stress level will go up while time for himself will go down.
“We forget about us,” Conti said. “We’re so focused on making sure our loved ones are safe and happy, we overlook our own needs. But y You can’t be good for somebody else if you’re not good for yourself.”
OCEAN (Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network), a coalition of public and private health, human and social service organizations that serves as a resource for Charlotte County seniors, again this year is offering its own form of stress relief.
It’s 17th annual Caregivers Cruise is scheduled for Oct. 17. It offers unpaid caregivers a cruise on Charlotte Harbor from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no cost. Registration ends Oct. 10.
Mike Boccia took his first Caregivers Cruise last year. His wife, Donna, is suffering from Alzheimer’s.
The cruise was a “wonderful, distracting, refreshing caregivers getaway,” the Port Charlotte resident said. “You have to get away from the home situation. To get out there in the water, with the fresh air blowing in your face, it’s just wonderful.”
Boccia also noted the “camaraderie with people in the same situation. You find out people much worse off than you. It’s wonderful to comfort each other and enjoy being away from caregiving for a couple hours.”
Conti says Boccia’s response is typical.
“It’s our way of giving nonpaid caregivers a leisurely afternoon on the water, where they can enjoy live music, lunch, and some time for themselves they so deserve for themselves,” she said. “The day is fully complimentary, and all attendees also receive gifts bags filled with items and resources. We also will provide complimentary respite care for anyone who would like to attend and does not have that available to them.”
The cruise will be aboard Kingfisher Fleet out of Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda .
Boarding is at 10:45 a.m. and departure is 11 a.m., with the boat returning at 12:30 p.m.
Reservations are required to attend.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Conti at 941-787-0687,
or email aconti@chelseaplacecare.com
