BOSTON, Mass. — Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. announced a partnership with TerraCycle for a free recycling program.
Ocean Spray, which calls itself an “agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families” said its work with TerraCycle, deemed an “innovative waste management company,” will help consumers.
It will enable consumers to recycle Ocean Spray flexible plastic Craisins dried cranberries and snack packaging for an alternative use.
Through the partnership, Ocean Spray is advancing its sustainable packaging strategy by helping to divert waste from landfills and extending the life of material to reduce its overall environmental footprint.
Participants can send their Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberry products that are in flexible plastic packaging to TerraCycle, where the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, such as park benches and picnic tables. As an added incentive, for each shipment of Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberries packaging sent to TerraCycle through the Ocean Spray Recycling Program, participants earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.
TerraCycle and Ocean Spray are developing a program where they will design and launch products in reusable packaging.
The call it a Loop e-commerce platform that will return packaging to be cleaned, sanitized and reused.
“We are thrilled to partner with TerraCycle and their new Loop program to advance Ocean Spray’s commitment to sustainability so that we can leave the earth a better place for the farmers and families we serve,” said Christina Ferzli, head of Global Corporate Affairs at Ocean Spray. “We embrace TerraCycle’s innovative platform as a brand-new way to approach the process of recycling, especially as we honor Climate Week and consider the steps we are taking as an organization through all of our sustainability efforts to continue this work in a meaningful way.”
“Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our objective to eliminate the idea of waste by recycling the unrecyclable and diverting waste from landfills and local communities,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO. “Through the Ocean Spray recycling program, we are joining forces with this iconic brand to offer a simple solution to packaging waste that helps preserve our environment for future generations.”
For more information, visit terracycle.com/oceanspray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.