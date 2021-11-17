The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with the British farce No Claus For Alarm playing now through December 25, 2021. This all-new production is written by Southwest Florida resident and Broadway Palm favorite Victor Legarreta and is making its premier in The Off Broadway Palm.
Fitz-Lloyd Crowley and Abraham Bacrumby of the law office Abe Bacrumby and Fitz are in a bit of a pickle when Abe unknowingly brings the head of the Russian Mafia on as a client. It’s Christmas and they must try to keep two girlfriends, a bossy barrister, and a clueless receptionist from finding out about each other or there will be more than chestnuts roasting on an open fire.
The cast features all Broadway Palm alumni including Rachael Endrizzi, Caitlin Moss, Megan Orlowski, Ken Quiricone, Christopher Russell, Rob Summers, and Michael Weaver. Directing is Legarreta.
The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $45 to $65 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers.
