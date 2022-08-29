SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a domestic battery suspect Sunday morning, according to a news release.
The 911 call into the shooting was released Monday morning.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Safety Communications Center received a call at 9:06 a.m. reporting a man threatening a woman with a gun.
The caller said the two were in an argument Saturday, and she awoke Sunday morning to find him pointing a gun at her, according to the news release.
Deputies responded to the scene on Tarawa Drive in about 5 minutes. They reportedly tried to get the suspect, later identified as Brian Underwood, 47, to come out of the house, but he refused.
They eventually got Underwood on the phone and convinced him to go to the window and show his hands. Underwood told deputies they could come into the house and get the woman, who was barricaded in a bedroom talking to 911 operators, according to the news release.
Four deputies entered the home through the front door, which had been left open when Underwood’s mother fled the home during the incident. They confronted Underwood, who had his hands up but then pulled a firearm from behind his back, chambered a round into the weapon and pointed it at deputies, according to the news release.
“At least two of the four deputies fired their weapons, killing the suspect,” the news release stated.
Authorities said Underwood had a prior arrest for domestic battery in 2014 in Citrus County.
“Deputies have responded to calls involving Underwood in the past for other reported family disturbances; however, none have resulted in arrest.”
The SCSO considers the four involved deputies victims of aggravated assault with a firearm and is not releasing their names under Marsy’s Law.
A department spokesperson said the shooting is under investigation.
This is the second officer-involved shooting this month involving an SCSO deputy. On Aug. 18, two deputies shot and killed a burglary suspect who had struck another deputy in the hand with a machete.
On Friday night, an officer used non-deadly force against a man who had allegedly stabbed a woman in a home in Venice. The man was found with a gash to his torso.
The man, Eduardo Lopez-Garcia, 48, had bonded out after an Aug. 24 arrest for domestic battery before returning to the home and attacking the woman.
Both he and the woman later died of their injuries. That investigation remains underway.
