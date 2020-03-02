Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency late Sunday after state officials announced two Floridians tested presumptively positive for the ailment. The state said the cases were pending confirmation from the Centers of Disease Control.

Florida officials said the patients involved were from Hillsborough and Manatee counties but did not disclose where the patients were - only stating they were in isolation until their symptoms clear or the testing for COVID-19 comes back negative from the CDC.

"This is the scenario that we prepare for every day in public health," Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said in a statement. "The department is moving forward with the appropriate plans and we are working directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

