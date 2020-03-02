SARASOTA — A patient at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota is being treated for coronavirus, according to a letter distributed to patients and obtained by the Sun.
The letter from Sunday states the hospital was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that “we have a patient in our facility who presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.”
The letter states the hospital has “activated all protocols for handling potential COVID-19 cases,” it said in a reported letter to its patients.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Monday two Florida residents who initially tested positive for the respiratory illness do have it.
One is a 60-year-old Manatee County man who had been hospitalized for pneumonia at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and the other is a Hillsborough County woman in her 20s who recently had traveled to northern Italy, where a large number of coronavirus cases has been reported.
The Manatee County man has no travel history.
Two other people are in quarantine in the county, though they’re showing no symptoms.
A Sarasota Military Academy student and his mother, who came into contact with the patient at Doctors Hospital in her employment, are being monitored, according to the school’s Facebook page.
Doctors Hospital did not return calls asking for comment.
U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan said in a news release he’d met with Doctors Hospital officials.
“In an hour-long meeting at the hospital this morning with Chief Executive Officer Robert Meade and other specialists, Buchanan was told the hospital was proceeding as if the patient had COVID-19 and was taking all possible precautions,” according to the news release. “Meade said they had the situation ‘under control’ and that the hospital was doing everything possible to protect other patients, hospital staff and the community.”
Buchanan said he’d spoken with other area health officials as well.
“Speed is critical to containing the threat,” Buchanan said in the news release.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency late Sunday.
Coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization, causes respiratory infections “ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.” COVID-19 is the newest coronavirus.
The new ailment began, apparently, in China and has wrapped its way around the world — infecting tens of thousands. While it is still new and a vaccine is likely at least a year away, it has caused death in about 2 percent of its victims. However, health officials stress, many people may show little or no symptoms.
Doctors Hospital stated in its letter its coronavirus patient “was admitted to our facility in late February and remains under our care,” the letter states.
A patient at the hospital provided the letter on social media after overhearing employees and volunteers discuss the affected patient.
“I pretended I did not hear anything and warned my family not to visit me, until further notice,” the patient wrote to the Sun in a text exchange.
The patient’s identity is being withheld due to their concern it may affect their care.
The patient said an official “came later on to hand all patients the letter and informed us that the patient is properly secured and they have all guidelines in place.”
“I asked if we were safe, and he said yes, but I don’t feel so sure,” the patient said. “There is another gentleman across from me coughing and sneezing like crazy.”
Florida officials said the patients were in isolation.
"This is the scenario that we prepare for every day in public health," Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said in a statement. "The department is moving forward with the appropriate plans and we are working directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Even though the virus has now appeared locally, there’s no cause for alarm, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Ahmed Farooq.
“Not every cough, not every sore throat, not every fever is coronavirus,” he said. “The most important thing is, don’t panic. Even in China, the majority of patients were managed at home.”
Those symptoms are potential indicators of COVID-19, as coronavirus is officially known. But by themselves, they’ll only trigger testing for it if they’re severe and there’s no alternative diagnosis, such as the flu.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the area’s only public hospital, has implemented protocols for patients who believe they may have contracted coronavirus. The information will be available on a hotline number — 941-917-8799.
The goal, according to Public Information Officer Kim Savage, is to ensure people get care without exposing other people to the virus.
People who exhibit symptoms should first contact their physician, she said. Their doctor can determine whether an office visit or a trip to the emergency room is necessary.
Anyone who doesn’t have a doctor can call the hotline and follow the instructions, she said.
“The main thing is to let their doctor guide them,” Savage said.
According to Marketing Director Julie Beatty, Venice Regional Bayfront Health has also developed a response plan based on CDC protocols “should it be needed.”
“Patient and visitor safety will continue to be our first priority, just as it always is,” she said.
Students in area schools are being taught lessons this week they may not have heard since kindergarten.
Signs have been posted in restrooms and elsewhere as reminders: Wash your hands, keep your hands away from your faces — especially not in your mouths — and cover your mouths when sneezing.
These are not common sense thoughts for many children, but they are good practices at any time — and any age. They are especially helpful in schools when parents are worried about a possible outbreak of COVID-19.
Kelsey Whealy, the media relations specialist with Sarasota County Schools, said in an email statement that the administrators there are “taking direction from the Center for Disease Control, the Department of Health, and the State Department of Education. We’ll be updating our entire school community as important information is shared with us by these entities.”
- Bob Mudge and Ed Scott contributed to this report.
