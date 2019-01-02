Sea level change is a topic that is naturally of great interest to residents of Venice and Sarasota. While the rate of rise in the future may be a subject of debate today, a recent offshore Paleoindian burial site discovery provides a fascinating glimpse into sea levels of the past.
The site, found in 2016 by a diver hunting for fossil shark teeth, lies in about 20 feet of water off of Manasota Key. As is usual in a case such as this, the discovery was kept secret while scientific resources could be marshaled to study the site and avoid looting.
Exploration and scientific study of the site has been conducted primarily by the state’s Bureau of Archeological Research, with help from a number of other agencies. Funding has been generously provided by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The Seminole and Miccosukee tribes have been closely involved as well. Also involved has been Sarasota County archeologist Steven Koski.
According to Koski, who spoke last year to the Manasota Fossil Club about underwater archeology, this is one of several Paleoindian sites that now lie beneath area waters. Snake Island, a popular spot for boaters that lies just inside the Venice jetty inlet, is one of these. Once connected to the mainland before being isolated by the Intracoastal Waterway, Snake Island contains the remains of a shell midden beneath its sands. Archeological finds there, made primarily by Koski, indicate that it was an area for processing sea turtles which made up part of the diet of early inhabitants.
Another site, now gone, was an enormous 18-foot-high shell midden that lay just offshore of Chauncy Howard Park, about 1,600 feet north of the Venice pavilion. This site was unfortunately destroyed when the midden was used for road bed material in the early 20th century. Also associated with the midden was a Paleoindian burial site, which came to light when several skulls washed up on the beach in the 1970s. Koski’s work there indicated that, as with the Manasota Key site, the shoreline lay thousands of feet further west than when the remains were interred.
Archeologists believe that the bodies discovered at the Manasota Key site were likely interred in a small freshwater pond or peat bog that lay inland of what was then the coastline. In addition to the human remains, fire-hardened stakes and traces of textile material have been found as well. It is believed that the bodies were likely wrapped in cloth after death and affixed to the end’s bottom with the stakes.
Such underwater burials are largely unique to Florida Paleoindians. One of the best-known examples is the Windover site near Cape Canaveral. Discovered in the 1980s, this was also a peat bog or pond graveyard and contains the remains of more than 160 individuals. Other sites, including Warm Mineral Springs, feature underwater burials as well.
What differentiates the Manasota Key site is that it is now under the waters of the Gulf. This makes it extremely rare in terms of archeology. State officials say the only comparable sites are located in Israel and Denmark. At present, the site is confined to about three-quarters of an acre but it is likely more extensive.
In addition to the knowledge that will be gleaned from studying the site’s remains and artifacts, its other importance lies in demonstrating that more underwater archeological sites possibly have been preserved and await discovery. For now though, the focus is on Manasota Key. As Koski said, “I know of no other underwater site of this type or age or magnitude in Florida or the southeastern United States.”
