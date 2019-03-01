NORTH PORT — So you want to visit some “Old Florida” growth with a large variety of trails and wildlife?
You can visit one of the area’s Myakka parks. Just make sure that, if you’re meeting friends there, it’s clear where “there” is. They are about 34 miles apart.
Within the city limits of North Port, just off River Road, is Myakka State Forest. The state forest is more than 8,500 acres that includes miles of hiking and biking trails.
The park also offers canoe launches, picnic areas and rural camping for those who enjoy a primitive lifestyle, including a campsite right along the Myakka River.
The park is also home to the Florida Forest Fire Division for the region. The forest was bought in 1995 through the Save Our Rivers and Preservation 2000 funding.
Other aspects of it are kayaking and horseback riding.
“Myakka State Forest is made up primarily of mesic flatwoods with a mixture of longleaf pine and slash pine overstory with a palmetto understory,” according to its website. “Numerous depression marshes are scattered throughout the flatwoods, providing many opportunities for viewing wading birds and other wildlife.”
It also allows some small-game hunting during certain times of the year.
More well-known for some of the legends and realities is Myakka River State Park, with an address of 13208 State Road 72, Sarasota.
Myakka River State Park is about a half-hour drive from West Villages — north on Interstate 75 and east on State Road 72. It has much of what Myakka State Forest has, but on an expanded plot of land.
“This diverse landscape includes prairies, hammocks, pinelands and wetlands, which beckon visitors to explore its natural beauty,” the state says on its website. “The river and lakes make this park the perfect place for fishing and boating.”
And while alligators are all over Florida, they are especially known to live in the state park. It is home to Deep Hole, a sink hole about 2 miles away from the rest of the park. After the hike, you may see between 30 and more than 200 alligators basking or swimming in the body of water.
However, to take in that adventure, you must receive a wilderness permit from the state park’s ranger station at the front of the property. There is a limited number given out each day and are often taken within minutes of the park’s 8 a.m. opening.
Make sure to contact the park about the Deep Hole hike and adventure if you have any questions about it.
The state park, one of the state’s oldest, having been established in the 1930s, also has boat tours on Myakka Lake that brings out all of Florida’s water-nature. It is not uncommon to see alligators eating fish or vultures eating scraps from the teeth of alligators.
It is home to thousands of birds, including sandhill cranes, bald eagles and spoonbills, along with a wide variety of mammals scurrying through the woods as well.
A popular part of the state park is the canopy walk, a short hike from the main road.
For those willing to take it, there’s a structure to check out, 76 feet in the air and above the tree canopy — giving a new view on Old Florida.
