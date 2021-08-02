From left, the “Newbies” No. 2 Teddy Deas (2015), No. 5. Bryan O’Boyle (2018) , and No. 24 Zefen Bruno were quick to obtain possession of the basketball from No. 10 Kyle Rowland (2005) during the recent “Oldies” vs. “Newbies” alumni game on July 30.
From left, the “Newbies” No. 2 Teddy Deas (2015), No. 5. Bryan O’Boyle (2018) , and No. 24 Zefen Bruno were quick to obtain possession of the basketball from No. 10 Kyle Rowland (2005) during the recent “Oldies” vs. “Newbies” alumni game on July 30.
Players on the “Newbies” team, No. 24 Zefen Bruno (2015) and No. 11 Dominic Babut (2018), guard “Oldies” Larry Taylor (2012), No. 24 from running down the court alongside teammate No. 32 Kasey Wilson (2011).
NPHS basketball alum Justyn Miller (2014) eyes the basket while defensive player Zach Babut (2017) tries to block. Babut is also the current NPHS assistant junior varsity basketball coach.
Shaun Noriega (2008) runs down the court following Malek Barber (2015) during the North Port High alumni basketball game July 30.
Friday night’s North Port High School alumni basketball game pitted the “Oldies” vs. “Newbies” featuring Bobcats from 2005-2019. The event was hosted by 2015 graduate Teddy Deas and Bobcat varsity basketball head coach Ryan Power at the school’s gym, and sponsored by El Primo Pizza, Trevor’s Treasures and Trash, Building a Dream Remodel, and TBMM JetSki Rental. When it was all over, the “Oldies” came out on top of a nail-biting fourth quarter with a 73-70 win.
