Friday night’s North Port High School alumni basketball game pitted the “Oldies” vs. “Newbies” featuring Bobcats from 2005-2019. The event was hosted by 2015 graduate Teddy Deas and Bobcat varsity basketball head coach Ryan Power at the school’s gym, and sponsored by El Primo Pizza, Trevor’s Treasures and Trash, Building a Dream Remodel, and TBMM JetSki Rental. When it was all over, the “Oldies” came out on top of a nail-biting fourth quarter with a 73-70 win.

