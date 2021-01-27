If you want to take your pets when you travel, an RV is the natural choice. Your companion can stay in familiar surroundings, and you can avoid the hassle of trying to find pet-friendly accommodations. About 40 percent of dog owners who set out on the road in their RVs take the family pet with them. The following guidelines will help to make your RV experience with your pets safe and enjoyable.
DOGS
If you have not yet bought an RV, pick a design that will work for your and your dog’s needs. If your dog isn’t used to traveling, get him comfortable with quick car rides before setting out.
Keep in mind that, during a sudden stop or (heaven forbid) an accident, loose pets can be hurt or even killed. They can also hurt others should they be thrown through the air.
To help keep your pet and family safe, it is prudent to have your dog restrained in some manner during travel. Some folks prefer the classic dog crate, while others prefer a pet seat harness. While you’re traveling, stop about every three hours so your dog can relieve himself, stretch his legs and get a drink.
Take your dog to the veterinarian for a pre-trip checkup. Make sure you have your pet’s medical records and your vet’s phone number before you hit the road. It is also a good idea to get the phone number of a local vet once you arrive at your destination.
To help him feel at home, bring items that are familiar to your pooch, such as his dog bed or blanket, a favorite toy and the food dish he is used to eating from. Don’t forget doggie treats.
If you are traveling to campgrounds where your dog cannot roam free or you simply don’t want them to run off, consider buying an outdoor pet exercise pen. Don’t forget to bring a leash (and a spare).
CATS
For your cat’s safety, crate hers while traveling. In the event of an accident, your cat could be injured or could cause injury to others if he’s not crated. Also, after an accident, you will want to be able to simply grab your cat’s carrier and get her out of the vehicle, rather than trying to locate her in a hiding spot somewhere.
You may have to train kitty to travel in her carrier long before you embark on your RVing journey, especially if she is usually a stay-at-home pet whose only travel experience is the occasional trip to the vet. To get her used to the carrier crate, place it in an area of the house that she frequents.
It will be close quarters traveling in an RV. A covered litter box and deodorizer will make your trip with your cat more pleasant. If your cat is harness-trained, bring that so she can spend some time outdoors under your supervision. Having her favorite toys and a scratching post will make your cat feel more at ease.
IF THE RV BREAKS DOWN
Remember that pets can experience heatstroke when left in a small space or in a hot vehicle for even a short time. If your RV breaks down, make sure your pet has enough ventilation. If you need to stay at a motel while the RV is being repaired, inquire first whether it is pet-friendly. If you have to cut your vacation short and fly home, find out from the airline what the requirements are for traveling with your pet.
AT THE RV PARK
Be a good neighbor. Request a spot as far removed from the common sites as possible when you make your reservation, explaining that you travel with pets and that, while they are obedient, you understand that not everyone is a pet lover. Keep your pets quiet and on your allocated spot.
Pick up any droppings on your site right away, put them in a plastic bag so they will not draw insects or smell, and dispose of them properly. Don’t leave your dog tied up outside, unless you’re out there with him — not only is this not safe for the dog, but if he barks he may annoy other campers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.