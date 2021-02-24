SOUTH GULF COVE — At 323 pounds, there would be no way David Appelo could successfully finish the 5K Furry Skurry.
However, the 25-year-old worked hard to shed 130 pounds so he could compete with 179 others in the Feb. 13 race.
After the Englewood resident learned The Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove was sponsoring the first-ever Furry Scurry 5K Walk/Run, he wanted to participate.
But he wouldn’t have been able to do it awhile back.
“At my heaviest, I wore a XXXL shirt,” he said. “When I registered for this race, I wore a size medium.”
Appelo said he wanted to get healthier and go into the military. He couldn’t do it at his old weight.
“I figured the Navy looked like a good career for me,” he said. “I wanted to become a veteran and serve my country. But I was massive. I wouldn’t measure up to physical standards. Then one of my roommates helped me count calories instead of ordering food off the Internet and eating fast food.”
Appelo said he went to the gym and followed a Keto regimen. In 2018, he lost 206 pounds. Then in 2019, he gained some weight back.
But he was determined to lose it again, even during the pandemic.
“Last May, I was 249 pounds, and today I weighed in at 190.2 on the scale,” he said. “Running was a big part of the toning process for me. It’s what kept me going. For me, it’s been 70% diet and 30% what you do. I do intermittent fasting with a small snack and run an average of four miles five, six days a week. I am excited because this is the first race I’ve ever run.”
Appelo said he’s inspired by his younger cousin Zoe Riggs, who is a fast runner and recently placed in the top 5 of a race.
She sparked his running interest.
Her advice was, “Keep going even when it gets tough.”
“She inspired me,” he said. “I’ve had help with my breathing, cadence and even picking out the right running shoes. Bill Mullis and T.J. Husted are my military mentors. T.J. has been giving me more advice on military fitness as he is currently serving in the Navy.
“Bill is a long-serving Marine and has been helping me with my running more so. Bill is the one that told me about the race and inspired me to get involved. Bill will be volunteering at the race. Lincoln Pearce has had my back and been my biggest cheerleader.”
Once Appelo lost the weight, he said people he knew were shocked when they saw him.
“I was two-thirds of the person I used to be. I started dressing better. It was as if I had a doppelgänger,” he said. “I’m still working on running and muscle building. It’s a tough balance, but I’m figuring it out. I want to be ready for the Navy soon.”
Before the race, Appelo said his goal in running the race down Ingraham Boulevard in the South Gulf Cove community was to finish in under 30 minutes. He hoped to do it with family and friends rooting for him.
The Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove Furry Scurry 5K Walk/Run is a race for all ages. Proceeds from the race benefit the Englewood Animal Shelter, Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood, The German Shepherd Rescue in Punta Gorda and The Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida.
The Conservancy and Community Trust is working to do more community events with different charities.
“We will have our totals next week on how much was raised at our first Furry Scurry, which we know was very successful by the sold-out registration,” Marcia Vaccaro, CCT vice president, said before the race. “We would like to focus on the homeless shelter and other community groups in need.”
