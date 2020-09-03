SOUTH VENICE — Two men stabbed each other, but only one was charged in for a crime, according to court records released this week.
Michael Carmine Capuano, 34, of the 100 block of Clemson Road, was charged in late August with felony battery after he and a house guest got into a brawl with weapons.
The victim, whose name was redacted from a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrest report, and Capuano were both transported to area hospitals.
Capuano suffered two stab wounds during the Aug. 21 fight and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The victim suffered lacerations and injuries to his face that were considered non-life-threatening, and was transported to an unnamed hospital, according to authorities.
The victim didn't go willingly. An Uber driver called law enforcement to advise his passenger was suffering from injuries to the face and had made statements that he just stabbed a person.
Investigators said the victim was detained on an unrelated warrant and transported to the hospital.
Deputies say the victim was invited over to Capuano's house by another resident and arrived by Uber.
An eyewitness said Capuano immediately confronted the man about a prior disagreement they had and a physical altercation ensued.
Capuano allegedly sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray and started to punch him in the face. It was unclear initially who brought out the other weapons.
Capuano refused to provide a statement and requested an attorney during an interview with deputies.
Arraignment is set for Oct. 2.
