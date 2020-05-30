VENICE — One Christ Won City, a local 501©(3), will host a one-day nonperishable food drive, “Feed Venice,” this morning at Venice Christian School.
The event will help feed local children in need.
The demand is in part a result of schools being closed for the summer and children not receiving meals at school.
Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in job and income loss for thousands of local households. Because of the pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service understandably canceled this year’s May food drive.
The supply has been reduced by 60,000 pounds of food, according to One Christ Won City.
One Christ Won City has collaborated and united with six local food pantries: Community Assistance Ministry, Center of Hope, South County Food Pantry, Salvation Army, Laurel Nokomis Civic Association and the Nazarene Food Pantry. Under their direction, their essential food items will be gathered during the Feed Venice event.
One Christ Won City has collaborated with local churches to collect and sort the essential food items. Each of the participating churches will deliver these supplies to Feed Venice, headquartered at Venice Christian School.
Citizens are asked to bring donations of peanut butter, boxed macaroni and cheese, canned soup, and cereal to Venice Christian School, 1200 Center Road between 8-10 a.m. on Saturday.
There will be a convenient drive-thru food drop. You will not need to exit your vehicle. Volunteers will take and sort your generous donations.
All items collected will stay in Venice and help feed local children and families.
For more information, visit onechristwoncity.com/feed-venice or call organizer Jim Foubister at 941-223-1771.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.