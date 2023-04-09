SARASOTA — It will likely be a somber mood Tuesday as Sarasota County commissioners conduct their first meeting with an empty seat due to the Wednesday death of Commissioner Nancy Detert.
With Tuesday’s agenda having been prepared and posted, it would not be unheard of for commissioners to take a few moments to reminisce and honor their colleague before moving on to the regular agenda.
And that agenda marks the return of a controversial comprehensive plan amendment that could lead to the development of an apartment complex on Jacaranda Boulevard near the Venice Rookery.
CEM Development Construction Services LLC, of Lakeland, is planning a five-story, 208-unit complex with 5,000 square feet of commercial space and an 8,000-square-foot amenity center with a fitness center and a pool on the property.
Commissioners had approved transmitting the change to the comp plan to the state for review on Jan. 18 on a 4-1 vote. Detert cast the dissenting vote due to her reported dissatisfaction with the affordable housing component of the project.
Members of the Venice Audubon Society voiced concerns about the impact of the development on the nearby rookery, while residents of the Venetian community complained about the increased traffic.
The public hearing will take place following the reports section of commissioner’s agenda.
Commissioners will also hear a presentation on the health of Little Sarasota Bay by David Tomasko, executive director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program.
Commissioner Mark Smith had requested the presentation as talk of re-opening Midnight Pass that has been closed for years have resurrected.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis is scheduled to give a final report on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program which recently ended after disbursing over $20 million in rent and utility assistance to 1,151 households in the county.
Finally, commissioners will also appoint one person to serve an unexpired four-year term on the planning commission.
The meeting starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday in commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
