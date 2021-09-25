The ruling was three years in the making, 23 years after the fact and 43 years too late to have prevented anything.
When U.S. District Judge Michael Watson on Wednesday ruled whether or not a series of lawsuits against Ohio State University regarding decades of sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss could proceed, he had biting words for the school.
A whistleblower first brought the scandal to light in 2018. Since, 400 male survivors across 17 sports have detailed how, from 1978 to 1998, Strauss violated them and got away with it. The actions taken by the university and those in positions of power since the stories came out have demonstrably reduced the visibility of the scandal. In virtually every way, it resembles the accounts of 332 female survivors who successfully sued Michigan State University over the actions of Dr. Larry Nassar.
Strauss undeniably was a predator. No one defends him. He committed suicide in 2005, seven years after his career ended at Ohio State.
“For decades, many at Ohio State tasked with protecting and training students and young athletes instead turned a blind eye to Strauss’s exploitations,” Watson wrote. “From 1979 to 2018, Ohio State utterly failed these victims. Plaintiffs beseech this Court to hold Ohio State accountable.”
Despite his words, Watson ruled the Ohio State lawsuits dismissed since the statute of limitations had passed, a detail the lawsuits vehemently dispute on Title IX grounds.
One of those survivors is entering his sixth season as wrestling coach at Lemon Bay. Michael Schyck has told his story of abuse before the Ohio State University board of trustees and on the floor of the Ohio Statehouse. He has told it to Esquire magazine and other national media outlets.
In the process, he has endured insults, victim-blaming and other criticism, much of it gender-based. He can feel the stares and carries the weight of the judgment with him every day, be it in line at a grocery store or while coaching his son Lance, now a Lemon Bay senior, at wrestling tournaments around the country.
The abuse he suffered at the hand of Strauss occurred from 1988-1996, the effect shapes who he is today. His story is grim. It is sordid. It embarrasses and maddens him.
And his story continues, one among hundreds.
Read his story beginning today in the Sports section of The Daily Sun.
