As we approach the upcoming hurricane season, the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian’s wrath is much more than a memory. The process of rebuilding our city, homes and businesses is still very much a part of our daily lives.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean we get to sit this hurricane season out. Furthermore, it doesn't exempt us from another big storm. As a community, we need to stay vigilant and prepared. NBC2 is committed to help you be informed, safe and prepared during any future storms, just as we were there for you during Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian was a great lesson to understand what the forecast cone represents. While the forecast cone provides valuable information, it's not the only factor to consider when preparing for a storm. The cone only represents where the center of the storm may go, or a potential path. However, the actual path of a storm may change as the storm develops and new data becomes available.
More importantly, strong winds, heavy rainfall, storm surge, and tornadoes can and do occur outside of the cone. Therefore, it's essential to understand the potential impacts of a storm on a wider scale.
At NBC2, we pride ourselves on having a team of experienced meteorologists to walk you through each storm. It is our mission for everyone in SWFL to understand what may impact your home and our community.
For the 2023 season, the seasonal forecast indicates close to average or below-average activity due to the potential arrival of El Nino by late summer. El Nino can create wind shear in the Atlantic basin, which can limit the development of storms in many cases; but storms, and strong storms, can still form.
Remember that it only takes one storm to cause significant damage, and we must remain vigilant and prepared regardless of the seasonal forecast. For example, Hurricane Andrew devastated South Florida during a year with only seven named storms and a strong El Nino.
When a storm is headed our way, we are dedicated to providing you with the information you need to make informed decisions for yourself and your loved ones. Our team of meteorologists is not only knowledgeable and experienced but also deeply connected to the Southwest Florida community. We live and work here, and we are committed to keeping our community safe and informed.
When other stations were forced off the air during Ian, NBC2 remained on air, providing continuous updates to keep our communities informed and safe. Our team of experienced meteorologists worked tirelessly to keep you updated on the latest conditions, ensuring that you had access to critical, local information when you needed it the most. We will be there for you again before, during and after the storm.
Stay informed, stay prepared and trust NBC2.
Allyson Rae is chief meteorologist for NBC2, WBBH-TV.
