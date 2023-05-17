HGrae051723_Allyson Rae

Allyson Rae is chief meteorologist for NBC2.

 Photo provided

As we approach the upcoming hurricane season, the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian’s wrath is much more than a memory. The process of rebuilding our city, homes and businesses is still very much a part of our daily lives.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean we get to sit this hurricane season out. Furthermore, it doesn't exempt us from another big storm. As a community, we need to stay vigilant and prepared. NBC2 is committed to help you be informed, safe and prepared during any future storms, just as we were there for you during Hurricane Ian.


   
