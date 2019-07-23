Online calendar not working

The online calendar system that readers have used for years to input their events has stopped working. A new one will be online — perhaps as soon as Aug. 1, but perhaps a little later.

In the meantime, if you have an event that you would like to appear as a very short news item in the newspaper, send it to calendar@yoursun.com.

As we have said in the past, we cannot get everything in the newspaper. When the new calendar is ready online, we will alert our readers.

