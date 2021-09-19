There are many places in Florida where you will find features unique to that area, the state or even the nation. Here are some examples.
Hike into a sinkhole: Devil's Millhopper Geological State Park in Gainesville gives people the opportunity to hike into a 120-foot sinkhole with a mini-rainforest, small waterfalls, and lush foliage. Visitors can learn more about the sinkhole through interpretive displays. 4732 Millhopper Rd, Gainesville. https://bit.ly/3h47Uqs
Dive into popular reef spot: "The Great Carrier Reef" has become one of the most popular diving destination in the United States. The 911-foot ship sits stern first in over 200 feet of water, so the reef is accessible from 80 to 212 feet down. This means some of the ship can be explored by beginners, but additional training is necessary to see the entire reef. (The Oriskany is the largest artificial reef in the world). It's also part of the Panhandle's Shipwreck Trail. 10115 Sinton Dr, Pensacola. https://bit.ly/3kiFM3A or https://ussoriskanydiver.com
Ride the rapids: Big Shoals, approximately a mile east of White Springs, is home to the largest whitewater rapids in Florida. If thrill-seekers come at the right time, they can kayak down the Suwanee in class III whitewater rapids. 11330 SE Co Rd 135, White Springs. https://bit.ly/2WeSCbf
Can't drive to this park: Dry Tortugas National Park is 99% underwater, 70 miles from civilization, and accessible only by seaplane or boat. It is one of the most remote in the entire U.S. National Park System. https://bit.ly/3BPB44r
Being in the dark is good: It is difficult to find a location in Florida that is further removed from urban and suburban light pollution than Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park. In 2016, the Kissimmee Prairie preserve was recognized as Florida's first Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association. Here, stargazers have the chance to see stars, planets and other celestial bodies in incomprehensible numbers and unforgettable brilliance. Jupiter and Saturn are both clearly visible in the night sky. You may be able to witness the International Space Station making its orbit around Earth. 33104 N.W. 192nd Ave., Okeechobee 863-462-5360, https://bit.ly/38Lx2h6 or https://bit.ly/3DQpZSB
See an old live oak: At more than 400-years-old, the Fairchild Oak at Bulow Creek State Park is one of the oldest live oaks in the South. 3351 Old Dixie Highway, Ormond Beach. https://bit.ly/2WhPE5y
A place of their own: The endangered Key deer are unique to the lower Florida Keys. They are the smallest subspecies of the North American white-tailed deer. The National Key Deer Refuge was established in 1957 to protect and preserve in the national interest the Key deer and other wildlife resources in the Florida Keys. It is home to 23 endangered and threatened plant and animal species. 30587 Overseas Hwy. Big Pine Key. 305-872-0774, https://bit.ly/38JttYP
Snorkel in an underground swimming hole: This rare natural wonder at Devil's Den Spring in Williston (near Gainesville), is only open for scuba diving or snorkeling, no sightseeing tours. 5390 NE 180 Ave, Williston. www.devilsden.com
Swim through underwater tunnels: Seven Sisters is a cluster of springs where swimmers can pass through short underwater tunnels carved in limestone by the force of the water. Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge, Homosassa. https://bit.ly/3B7lRf1 or https://bit.ly/2XEaRXS
Visit tallest waterfall: Falling Waters is home to the tallest waterfall, and one of the very few in the state. It's impressive after a heavy rain, as the water rushes down 73 feet of limestone into a huge sinkhole. 1130 State Park Rd, Chipley. https://bit.ly/3keY99R
Explore caves: Jackson County is home to Florida Caverns State Park, the only air-filled walking cave tours in Florida. Experience the unique formations of limestone stalactites, stalagmites, soda straws, flowstones and draperies. 3345 Caverns Rd., Marianna. 850- 482-8061, https://bit.ly/3DMlQzf
Soak in outdoor spa: Warm Mineral Springs in North Port is said to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States. With anaerobic and highly mineralized properties, internationally known for its purported healing qualities, the park attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually who journey to soak in its waters. The springs and buildings are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. 12200 San Servando Ave, North Port. https://bit.ly/2YyaCyb
Sources: visitflorida.com, floridastateparks.org, venue websites
