ENGLEWOOD — The mystery is solved and the artist has been revealed.
Madeleine George, a writer on the hit streaming show “Only Murders in the Building,” is the new winner of the inaugural Hermitage Major Theater Award, bestowed by the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood.
Andy Sandberg, Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO, announced the news in an email to The Daily Sun.
George has won a $35,000 commission and a residency at the Hermitage retreat on Manasota Key to create an original work and organize an inaugural workshop with her new play, according to the email. The play will be presented in Chicago, New York or London in the fall of 2023.
“I was surprised and thrilled to get the news about the Hermitage Major Theater Award,” George said in an email to The Daily Sun. “It’s such an honor to be joining in the Hermitage’s awe-inspiring family of artists, and I’m excited to have resources and time to put towards my commissioned play, which has been on my mind for a while and which I’m eager to share with the world.”
George is a writer and producer on the hit mystery-comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” which is going into its third season on the streaming service Hulu. The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The three are New York podcasters who try to solve murders in their Upper West Side apartment building, with varying degrees of help (and hindrance) from guest actors like Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, Nathan Lane, Amy Schumer and rock musician Sting.
George already has a project in mind for her time at the Hermitage.
“The play I plan to work on is a Faust story set in a bowling alley called ‘The Sore Loser,’” said George in her email. “It’s a comedy about power, domination, and the death of the patriarchy, as told through a small-town bowling tournament.”
George’s plays have won several awards, including an Obie, a Whiting Award, the Princess Grace Award, a Lilly Award, the Jane Chambers Award, and she was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize with her play, “The (Curious Case Of) Watson Intelligence.”
“Madeleine George is an acute and often hilarious commentator on American culture, skewering ‘sacred cows’ like gender, technology, academia, and our patriarchal government and – in doing so – reveals the maddening inconsistencies of the human heart,” said Doug Wright, a member of the HMTA award committee and new member of the Hermitage board of trustees, in an email.
The prize bestowed upon George was established by the Hermitage in 2021 with support from the Kutya Major Foundation, according to a statement by the Hermitage, and is one of the largest non-profit theater commissions in the country. The prize inaugural prize was originally awarded to Radha Blank that year, according to a statement by the Hermitage, however Blank was “not able to fulfill the commission due to conflicting professional commitments.”
The original awards committee reconvened and selected George. The committee included Wright, a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright, and past president of the Dramatists Guild of America; Leigh Silverman, Tony Award nominee and Obie Award-winning director; and Liesl Tommy, Tony Award nominee and Obie Award-Winning stage and screen director, according to the Hermitage.
The other finalists for the award were playwrights Eisa Davis and Luis Alfaro. Each was awarded a Hermitage residency and fellowship, and a $1,000 cash prize.
“Madeleine George is one of the American theater’s most gracious and gifted talents, and we’re honored to present her with the HMTA,” said the Hermitage’s Sandberg in an email. “The heart and humor in her writing is enhanced by her generous spirit and her deep passion for the theater. I must also sing the praises of Luis Alfaro and Eisa Davis, both exceptional artists with bold voices and thrilling ideas.”
For more information about the award and the Hermitage Artist Retreat, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.