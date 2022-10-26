NORTH PORT — Residents rallied to the North Port City Commission on Tuesday evening to protect the future of Warm Mineral Springs.
The park — North Port’s top attraction — has been closed since Hurricane Ian damaged the park Sept. 28. Earlier this month, city officials discussed ending the contract with the park vendor National and State Park Concessions and moving on with earlier plans to make improvements to the site with a developer.
But members of the public repeatedly urged commissions to invest in repairs and cleanup and to allow continued operation of the park by the contracted manager while greater repairs are made.
“It’s not just a park. It’s a landmark,” city resident Elena Libo said during her public comment.
Anna Catherine, who moved to North Port in 2005, said the management company should be free to seek out their own staff — even volunteers — to clean out debris and make the water safe to enter.
“I will be the first volunteer,” Catherine said.
The City Commission ultimately voted unanimously to try to continue their site management contract with National and State Park Concessions.
Commissioners instructed City Manager Jerome Fletcher and other staff to meet with the vendor to try to negotiate an amended agreement that would reflect the level of operation needed post-Hurricane Ian.
The Commission also voted unanimously to have city staff gather a complete assessment of repairs and costs needed to restore Warm Mineral Springs to pre-hurricane standards.
Both motions were offered by Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon, with Commissioner Jill Luke and Commissioner Debbie McDowell seconding each, respectively.
The city of North Port and Park Concessions first entered into an agreement in 2014 for the company to manage Warm Mineral Springs, including selling park tickets and passes, running the gift shop and hiring staff.
Jack Bobo Jr., president and CEO of National and State Park Concessions, appeared during the meeting’s public comment period.
Bobo said the company has been a “proud partner” with North Port over the past several years. He also stated that the company had developed a plan to stay in operation through the use of a trailer to facilitate future ticket and pass sales.
The city pays Concessions $50,000 to operate the park under the contract, which is scheduled to run until 2025. The park is a money-maker for the city, which reported $875,000 in net revenue from Warm Mineral Springs last year.
There are provisions to pause operation in the event of closure due to outside circumstances — such as a hurricane — as well as enact an early termination.
However, both city residents and commissioners expressed reluctance to take such a step and face the possibility of closing the springs for months to come.
Luke brought up Warm Mineral Springs previous closure, where the need for repairs meant that access to the park was denied to residents and tourists for about a year.
“Not going to go through that again,” Luke said.
She said the park was “sacred ground” in the eyes of many residents.
McDowell noted that efforts have been continuously made to repair buildings and improve facilities at Warm Mineral Springs, only for outside factors to send them back to square one.
“We seem to get so close … and then along came Hurricane Ian,” McDowell said.
Fletcher said there were several factors to take into account in regards to reopening, with no clear timelines for some of the processes.
To determine the safety of the water quality, for instance, Fletcher said that the city is currently waiting on word from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Fletcher and other staff had initially proposed that the City Commission terminate the contract with National and State Park Concessions.
In the meantime, the city would move forward with a public-private partnership — meaning the city would put out a request-for-proposal for a private entity to operate the park on a longer-term basis.
“We wanted to improve the property,” Fletcher said. “That is what we are doing.”
The city has already invested $10 million into the park.
City residents who attended the meeting, however, expressed skepticism about “overdevelopment” at Warm Mineral Springs.
They also said that another closure of the springs would be detrimental, especially when visitors previously enjoyed the natural beauty of the park and the lake with few, if any, amenities.
When Fletcher said that the city government was keeping the interests of taxpayers in mind, several people in the audience shouted out, “We are taxpayers.”
Several of those audience members signed up for public comment as well, speaking about the recreational and what some consider medicinal benefits of the park’s waters.
Alex Cohen, a former lifeguard at the park, said he had seen people coming to the springs in wheelchairs and regain some mobility over the course of weeks.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” Cohen said.
At one point, Mayor Pete Emrich warned members of the public that future outbursts would result in him pausing the meeting and clearing the room.
Emrich also took time to outline the cautious position and support Fletcher’s explanation. By the end of the meeting, however, he voted with the rest of the board to direct Fletcher and city staff to negotiate an amended contract with Concessions.
