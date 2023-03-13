Meredith Ivey, Florida’s acting secretary for the Department of Economic Development, meets with Mark Curran from Benderson Development and Angela Parkinson, production supervisor at the Tervis Fulfillment Center.
State and local officials make the ceremonial first dig Monday morning behind Suncoast Technical College in North Port.
SUN PHOTOS BY FRANK DIFIORE
Acting DEO Secretary Meredith Ivey speaks outside Suncoast Technical College ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
City Manager Jerome Fletcher said that extending water utilities service was key to keeping North Port workers living and working in city limits.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Mayor Barbara Langdon said that she was eager to see the extension of water service in the city’s Innovation Center. “I can hardly wait to throw a little dirt!” Langdon said.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
City Commissioner Phil Stokes, left, speaks with Sarasota County Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger before the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Production Supervisor Angela Parkinson leads officials on a tour of the Tervis Fulfillment Center on Monday, showing how workers use technology to craft and personalize their customers’ orders.
SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE
Meredith Ivey, Florida’s acting secretary for the Department of Economic Development, meets with Mark Curran from Benderson Development and Angela Parkinson, production supervisor at the Tervis Fulfillment Center.
NORTH PORT — State, county and local officials celebrated utility extensions Monday that will open development for 3,000 acres of commercial land around the city’s “Innovation Corridor” along Interstate 75.
The extension of water services to that area near Toledo Blade Boulevard, officials said, would allow for “shovel-ready” construction of new businesses in the coming years.
Meredeth Ivey, Florida’s Acting Secretary for the Department of Economic Development, congratulated the community on its post-hurricane recovery and commitment to furthering local development.
“It’s just so exciting to see North Port firing on all cylinders,” Ivey said at the outdoor gathering.
The groundbreaking was held behind the Suncoast Technical College’s North Port Campus, with a small gathering of local political and business leaders.
Other officials at the event included Mayor Barbara Langdon, City Manager Jerome Fletcher, and Sarasota County Commission Chairman Ron Cutsinger, as well as members of the City Commission and North Port Utilities Department Director Nancy Gallinaro.
The $2 million water main extension project received roughly $1.69 million in funding through the Florida Jobs Growth Grant, as well as $340,074 through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The remainder of funding was raised through North Port Utilities’ construction contingency funds.
The city’s water main will now extend .75 miles on the east side of Toledo Blade Boulevard, starting from Cranberry Boulevard, according to a Monday press release.
The sewer force main will extend 1.32 miles on the west side of Toledo Blade, starting at Panacea Boulevard.
In his own remarks, Fletcher said that approximately 90 percent of workers living in North Port commute outside the city to their workplace.
“Our goal is to keep our workforce here in North Port,” Fletcher said. “By creating high-paying job opportunities inside our city, we will decrease our residents’ commute and increase their quality of life.”
Vice Mayor Alice White said after the ceremony that the City Commission was grateful for the state and federal assistance and were determined to have infrastructure keep up with North Port’s growing population.
“It’s something long overdue,” White said.
City officials cited a Market Feasibility Study from 2021 for their decision to promote the water and sewer main extension. The study projected 2,000 jobs would be created as a result of the extension.
The same study also projected the generation of $174 in taxable value, from non-residential property tax revenue, for every $1 spent on infrastructure.
Ivey noted during her remarks that approximately $140 million had been distributed through the Florida Jobs Growth Grant program since Gov. Ron DeSantis started his first term, distributed between 40 projects statewide.
After the ceremony, Ivey and local officials also visited the Tervis Fulfillment Center in the North Port Business Park and were given a tour of the crafting and packaging areas of the premises.
Before the ceremony, Cutsinger said that there was a growing demand for commercial and warehouse space in the region and that North Port’s project represented a great opportunity for businesses.
