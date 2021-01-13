Sarasota Opera may be one of the first to offer a choice of how to see its annual winter/spring festival — in-house or in-home via virtual streaming. The season begins Feb. 12. Online Feb. 13.
With the safety of its patrons first and foremost, Sarasota Opera has redesigned its 2021 season to give patrons a choice: come to the theater where social distancing will be practiced or, remain in the comfort of one’s own home and watch the operas via live streaming of each performance.
The redesign was planned with the ultimate safety of patrons in mind.
The new season will include four operas featuring a smaller cast and orchestra, and a socially distanced audience. Each work will be between 60-90 minutes in length with no intermission. The big difference of the 2021 season is the option to watch by virtual streaming from one’s home.
Opera house or home
With its commitment to great music as well as to the safety of patrons, the following safety measures have been taken for the coming opera season.
Face masks covering the mouth and the nose are required for all audience members at the Opera House and at the outdoor concerts. You must wear a mask covering your nose and mouth at all times while inside the Opera House complex, and throughout the performance. If you are not willing or able to wear a mask throughout the performance, please consider our online options.
Print your tickets at home or receive a ticket on your mobile device. Ticket scanning as you enter the theater will limit your contact with ushers and staff.
The main box office can be accessed by phone and email only: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Please do not come to the Opera House if you are feeling ill. Temperature checks will be required before you enter the Sarasota Opera House. Anyone who is running a fever (100.4° F or higher) will not be permitted to enter and your tickets will be refunded.
All seats will be reserved to accommodate distanced seating for performances at the Opera House, including the HD at The Opera House movies series. Seating has been spaced so that there is one row in between groups and no fewer than three seats on either side. To ensure social distancing, you must use your reserved seat and may not switch seats without the assistance of the house manager.
The Simonsen-Montminy Opera Club will be closed until further notice.
Concessions and drinking fountains will be closed this season.
Social distancing rules will be observed at the opera house with modifications to lines approaching the restrooms and elevators as well as the entrance to the theater.
Sanitizing stations have been installed in the theater and they have optimized the air conditioning system to provide better airflow and filtration. They are installing bi-polar ionization technology to eliminate viruses and germs.
Valet parking will be limited to opening nights and matinees.
Signage will be placed in key locations around the theater to guide you and help keep you, your fellow patrons, the artists and staff safe.
Or watch from wherever you are
If you will not be in Sarasota this winter and spring, or you’re just not ready to attend public performances, the opera will be recording all four winter season operas in HD with multiple cameras. Each opera will be available for several weeks during the Winter and Spring festival. Watch all four operas from the comfort of your home, anywhere in the world with an online subscription or single tickets to each opera.
Purchase individual operas your way. Information on individual operas from Sarasota Opera
Opens Feb. 12 — “The Happy Deception” — Watch in the opera house or at home
A duchess disappears and then washes up on a beach in a small mining town. A kind miner takes her in and cares for her, until 10 years later when her grieving husband and his entourage pay a visit. Abduction, menace, passion and comedy all swirl towards a happy conclusion. Online version on Feb. 13.
Farsa Giocosa in One Act
Music by Gioachino Rossini
Libretto by Giuseppe Maria Foppa. Sung in Italian
Conductor: Victor DeRenzi
Stage manager: Martha Collins
Opens Feb. 19 — “Maid to Mistress” — Watch in the opera house or at home
A wealthy bachelor grows impatient with his saucy young maid and resolves to find a wife to care for him properly. The maid has other ideas and schemes to get the promotion she desires — bride and mistress of the home. Sung in Italian Online version Feb. 20.
Conductor: Marcello Cormio
Stage manager: Mark Freeman
Opens April 9 — “Il signor Bruschino” — Watch in the opera house or at home (April 10)
This lighthearted operatic comedy opens with one of Rossini’s most innovative and playful overtures. Anxious young lovers navigate their way through meddling parents, an arranged marriage, and a case of mistaken identity, with sparkling arias and ensembles soaring towards happily ever after.
Farsa Giocosa in One Act
Music by Gioachino Rossini
Poetry by Giuseppe Maria Foppa
Conductor Victor DeRenzi
Stage manager: Stephanie Sundine
Opens April 11 -”Dido and Aeneas” — Watch in the opera house or at home (April 12)
In this Baroque treasure based on The Aeneid of Virgil, Dido the Queen of Carthage falls in love with the Trojan warrior Aeneas, yet scheming sorcery and fateful spells doom their great passion. Hear the abandoned and heartbroken queen conclude the epic tale with one of opera’s most memorable laments.
A Tragic Opera in Three Acts
Music by Henry Purcell
Poetry by Nahum Tate
Sung in English
Conductor — Jesse Martins
Stage manager — Martha Collins
For more information or to purchase tickets, visitsarasotaopera.org. The Opera House is at 61 N. Pineapple, in Sarasota.
To buy individual tickets, online passes, or to subscribe, go online at sarasotaopera.org, call the Patron Services Center at -941-328-1300, or email boxoffice@sarasota opera.org.
Note: Valet parking is available only on opening nights and matinees. All four operas will be available online and for several weeks for those not ready to attend performances yet because of the pandemic. Opening performances of each opera will be recorded with several cameras, extra subtitles and will be available for several weeks anywhere in the world, with an online subscription. Fixed Seat and Build Your Own Subscribers will receive the online pass at no charge.
