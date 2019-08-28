NORTH PORT — After leaving judges “gobsmacked” on in her most recent competition, North Port’s Emanne Beasha received enough of the country's love - and vote - to move through on the show “America’s Got Talent.”
Emanne is one of 14 competing in the quarterfinals and become one of seven to move into the semifinals on Sept. 10.
Judge Howie Mandel said there is no denying her talent.
“You are the Mona Lisa of talent,” Mandel said.
Emanne was all smiles and thanked the judges before she ran off stage Wednesday night.
The 10-year-old has been a judge favorite throughout the competition, receiving standing ovations and at times even leaving judges speechless. She earned the Golden Buzzer from guest judge and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno on Aug. 6, which secured her place in the live shows.
Following the shows, there is a 13-hour window where fans could vote for Emanne to continue her journey.
Emanne was chosen through votes cast across the United States for her spot in the semifinals. Across North Port, her fans, friends and neighbors have been encouraging everyone to vote for Emanne.
At a CoolToday Park viewing party, fans had their phones out to vote.
Her Aug. 27 performance impressed judges and received a standing ovation from crowds watching at CoolToday Park, where the show was live-streamed to a crowd of more than 500 in the West Villages.
For her family it's been an exciting journey. Her grandmother, Dianne Ruffel, is thrilled about Emanne's journey through "America's Got Talent."
"It's just amazing," Ruffel said.
She said it was relief to see Emanne advance.
"It was a relief for her to go through," Ruffel said.
The family heard about the CoolToday Park viewing party.
"I talked to my brother who said it was surreal," Ruffel said.
Ruffel is in awe of everything that has been happening. In an email to the Sun, she said she was thankful for the support.
"We're living the dream," Ruffel said.
Emanne’s family from Winter Haven and Sarasota also visited CoolToday Park to support her during the show.
Emanne’s great-aunt, Scarlett Jones, was excited to see the response and the support from the crowd at the park. Emanne’s family has thanked the city of North Port as well.
Emanne’s video on the “YouTube page for America’s Got Talent” had more than a quarter-million views.
The “America’s Got Talent” Twitter page called her an “opera prodigy.”
Throughout her journey on the show, she has been celebrated by the judges.
“If you don’t make it through, I will eat this judge’s table,” Simon Cowell said after her most recent song.
Singer Gabrielle Union said Tuesday the world of opera owed Emanne because she has made millions of fans with her performances.
Before AGT, she sang at spring training games in Port Charlotte and Fort Myers, along with local community groups in North Port where her grandmother is a full-time resident.
She has also been featured in NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” and on “One Night for One Drop,” where she performed as a young Jewel.
“America’s Got Talent” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Emanne will next sing Sept. 10 in the semifinals.
The winner of the competition will be crowned Sept. 18.
You can follow Emanne Beasha on Facebook.
