SARASOTA— On Jan. 12 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Sarasota Opera’s Young Professionals Group, the DaCapo Society, will host a free Opera House tour.

This is a fantastic chance to network with other young opera lovers while also getting to see what it is like to stand on our stage. Immediately following the tour, the group will head over to 99 Bottles (1445 2nd St, Sarasota, FL 34236) for drinks and light bites.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments