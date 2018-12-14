Charlotte County churches and businesses delivered specially packaged children’s gifts to the 1st Methodist Church in Punta Gorda as part of “Operation Christmas Child.” The collection point received toys, clothing, and essential hygienic items for children, all packed in shoeboxes, as part of Rev. Franklin Grahams international “Operation Christmas Child.” A total of 3,552 shoeboxes were collected, then sent to Fort Myers for processing and distribution around the world. “Samaritan’s Purse currently works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.” For more information, visit: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/
what-we-do/operation-christmas-child.
