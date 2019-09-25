Pioneer Days will go on, and now there is a schedule.
Hurricane Dorian’s projected path forced organizers to postpone three days of Pioneer Days events planned for the Labor Day weekend. But organizers didn’t give up on Englewood’s 63rd annual celebration.
They announced the new schedule for Pioneer Days Hurricane Reboot.
The traditional Cardboard Boat Race is set for the morning of Oct. 12 in the pool at Ann & Chuck Dever Park on San Casa Drive, said Chris Phelps, president of the Pioneer Days Committee. A family-friendly version of the Shipwreck Dance is set for that night at the brand new Rec Center at the same park.
The Dearborn Festival is rescheduled for two days over the Nov. 2-3 weekend, with the Pioneer Days Parade set for 4 p.m. Nov. 2, a Saturday afternoon.
The afternoon time slot was made to allow families to enjoy the parade after participating in soccer or football earlier in the day, Phelps said. The parade is expected to see at least three-fourths of the floats and other participants who signed up for Labor Day.
Several Shriners groups have signed up for the rescheduled parade, Phelps promised.
The two-day festival Nov. 2-3 in the Pioneer Plaza, 300 W. Dearborn St. will include various vendors, a free Kids Zone, contests, live music and two different car shows.
The idea for Pioneer Days emerged in 1956 and was the brainchild of Jo Cortez, then editor of the Englewood Herald. Cortez conceived Pioneer Days as a way to attract people to Englewood and help businesses overcome the doldrums of summer.
In later years, the Englewood Jaycees oversaw the organization of the traditional three-day Pioneer Days celebration and staging of the parade. But in 2009, the Englewood Jaycees no longer had the volunteers to stage the parade and other events. A grassroots committee coalesced to ensure the Englewood tradition would not die and has continued the community tradition.
Like present day organizers, the Englewood Jaycees decided to delay Pioneer Days activities due to hurricanes in 2004, a particularly active season for Florida that included Hurricane Charley’s devastating sweep through Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Arcadia.
Anyone looking to participate in the parade or festival can still sign up. To learn more about this year’s Pioneer Days, or to volunteer, visit www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.
