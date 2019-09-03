By MARC TOPKIN
TAMPA BAY TIMES
ST. PETERSBURG — Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde vehemently dismissed complaints by Rays outfielder Tommy Pham that Orioles personnel were yelling from the bench during Monday’s game to cheer on their pitcher for throwing up and in at him.
“I’m sitting in the dugout and I’ve never heard one of our guys all year,’’ Hyde said before Tuesday’s doubleheader. “This is one of the quietest groups in the world. And we’re in a place that’s like playing in the Florida State League, where you can hear the lights buzz, and I didn’t hear anything. So I think the whole thing, that it’s even a story, is pretty ridiculous.’’
Pham was upset that O’s rookie pitcher Dillon Tate threw up and in during the 10th inning at-bat that led to Pham’s walkoff hit. Pham also was hit on the right knee in the eighth by Tanner Scott.
“I have a ton of appreciation for a guy not feeling good about a ball being up and in,’’ Hyde said. “I’ve been hit in the head, I’ve been hit in the face. It’s not a good feeling. However common sense would kind of tell you that Dillon Tate is on the mound trying to get through a major-league inning. He’s only had a handful of appearances in the big leagues and he’s throwing a tie game in the 10th inning and the last thing he’s trying to do is hit anybody. It’s not a story for me.’’
Hyde said he has competed against Pham since 2008 in the minor leagues and overall appreciates his style of play, but still doesn’t get the point of his comments which initially included saying he “wanted to kill” Tate.
“I’ve seen Tommy play a lot of baseball,’’ Hyde said. “I completely like his game. He’s a high-energy guy. He’s really emotional. He’s a guy that’s tough to play against. He’s having a really good year. He hit three sliders out over the plate against us yesterday and won the game for them. He’s got a ton of tools. He’s got a high motor. Plays the game with a ton of emotion. Love the way he plays the game.
“It’s one of those things that happened yesterday it’s hard for me to even answer about something I don’t think is even credible.’’
Hyde said he went back and watched Tate’s pitch again this morning and was convinced it was just a fastball that got a little higher than he wanted.
“It’s a fastball from a guy that just got to the big leagues and is trying survive a 10th inning in a tie game,’’ Hyde said. “He’s never been in a pressure situation. And next think I know I ready about him making those comments. I don’t even know where it came from to be honest with you.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.