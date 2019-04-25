Ashley Nicole Ortega, 30, was sentenced to a year and a day in state prison on a charge of grand theft auto.
According to records from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Clerk of Court and Department of Corrections, on Oct. 14, 2017, a DCSO deputy happened to see a vehicle on North U.S. Highway 17 being driven by Ortega. The deputy knew she had been a drug user and he had not known her to own a vehicle; furthermore, the rear window had been broken which, the deputy noted, is common for stolen vehicles.
The deputy verified this vehicle had been reported stolen so he pulled her over.
When questioned, Ortega reportedly said the vehicle was not stolen and she had been given the keys by someone from whom she arranged to rent it, via text messages. However, when the the deputy asked to see the texts, Ortega allegedly became uncooperative.
She was then arrested and handcuffed. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a bag of marijuana (1.12 grams), a cell phone that had been reported stolen, a loaded .25 caliber handgun on which the serial number was scraped off, and a glass pipe with burnt marijuana.
Ortega was arrested for grand theft auto and several other charges and held on $6,000 bond.
In June 2018, she was sentenced to community control.
However, she failed to comply with the terms of her release by remaining at her residence other than for work or approved activities. Community control was revoked. On March 21, she entered a no-contest plea and was sentenced to serve a year and a day in state prison on the grand theft auto charge. Additional charges for which adjudication was withheld included possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, petty theft and possessing an altered firearm. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was dropped.
Ortega was transported to the Department of Corrections on April 1 and is projected to be released on Jan. 15, 2020.
