Dec. 21 will mark the 50th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 8 — the mission that took man to the moon’s orbit for the first time in human history. On that historic day in 1968, U.S. astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders became the first humans to see the far side of the moon with their very own eyes.
To celebrate this momentous occasion, The South Florida Museum has brought in the special exhibition A New Moon Rises, which features the dramatic landscapes captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) between 2009 and 2015.
Along with these stunning images of the dynamic lunar surface — complete with impact craters, recent volcanic activity and a crust fractured by the shrinking of a still-cooling interior — we also have a new addition to the exhibition: a lunar meteorite on loan from Colorado expert Dustin Dickens, owner of Top Meteorite.
This lunaite — that is, lunar meteorite — was blasted into space after an impact on the moon’s surface. Eventually it fell to Earth and landed in the Sahara Desert.
This out-of-this-world exhibition. A New Moon Rises will be on display through Jan. 13. Visiting the exhibition is included in the cost of general admission.
A New Moon Rises was created by the National Air and Space Museum and Arizona State University and is organized for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. As a proud Smithsonian Affiliate, the South Florida Museum helps build bridges between our community and the national heritage preserved and displayed at the Smithsonian. Together, we strive to reach larger audiences with stories that stimulate curiosity and inspire learning.
The South Florida Museum is located at 201 10th St., W., Bradenton.
For more information, visit www.southfloridamuseum.org or call 941-746-4131.
Additional events:
Let it Snow is showing daily in the Bishop Planetarium through Dec. 23. This crowd-pleasing favorite features a variety of festive classics from Frank Sinatra and Chuck Berry to Burl Ives and Brenda Lee. The 32-minute show includes a stunning multi-media finale by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and is a fun and entertaining experience for all ages, especially families. The show is included in the cost of regular admission. Museum members get in free.
The Star of Bethlehem returns on Dec. 20-21. This star has been a popular topic at planetarium shows since the 1940s, with hosts presenting explanations that would account for the star described in the nativity story. Was it a comet, a supernova or something else entirely? Join Bishop Planetarium Manager Howard Hochhalter as he takes guests on a forensic journey that compares historical records to what was really happening in the skies some 2,000 years ago. Cost: $8 for members; $10 for nonmembers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.