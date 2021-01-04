MARINAS

Burnt Store Marina: Offers golfing, dining and shopping. 3192 Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda, 941- 637-0083, www.bsgac.org

Gasparilla Marina: Has service and rentals. 15001 Gasparilla Rd., Placida, 941- 697-2280, www.gasparillamarina.com/

BOAT CLUBS

Charlotte Harbor Dragons: A competitive paddling club that specializes in the sport of Dragon Boat Racing. 941- 661-6213, www.charlotteharbordragons.com

Freedom Boat Club: 150 Laishley Court, #117, Punta Gorda. 239-218-7653, www.freedomboatclub.com

Punta Gorda Boat Club: 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3828, www.pgboatclub.org

YACHT CLUBS

Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club: Members only boating and social club. 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. 941- 629-5131, charlotteharboryc.com

Isles Yacht Club: Private dining and social club. 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941- 639-7551, www.islesyc.com/

RENTALS

Holidaze Boat Rental: Has pontoons, fishing boats, deck boats, paddleboats and kayaks. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941- 505-8888, www.holidazeboatrental.com

TOURS

King Fisher Fleet: Sightseeing tours and deep sea fishing. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Suite 16A, Punta Gorda. 941- 639-0969, www.kingfisherfleet.com/

LEARN TO SAIL

Charlotte Harbor Sailing: 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-676-0328, charlotteharborsailing.com

Gulf Coast Sailing & Cruising School: 3160 Matecumbe Key Road, Charlotte Harbor. 941-637-6634, gulfcoastsailingschool.com


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments