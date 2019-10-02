It’s almost time for the annual Basket Auction at Venice Church of Christ, 620 Shamrock Blvd., put on by the Women’s Fellowship.
The annual church auction will be Nov. 9. Tickets will be sold from 9-10:45 a.m.; drawings begin at 11 a.m. A sheet of tickets go for $5, or 5 sheets for $20. Place your tickets in the jars next to the baskets that you want to win.
Then, go to the Conference Room Café for coffee, cider, donuts or coffeecake. When the drawings begin, you can cheer for those who win. Who knows? One of those winners may be you.
The mission of the Basket Auction is to benefit nonprofit organizations. In the past, it has donated to such nonprofits as the All Faiths Food Bank Backpack for Kids program, South County Food Pantry, Loveland Center and Women’s Resource Center.
In order for this event to be successful, lots and lots of baskets and participants are needed. The following is a list of ideas for baskets that anyone interested in preparing can donate. Feel free to use a basket or any other container to create your own unique donation. Basket-wrapping cellophane is available at dollar stores, or you may bring your basket to the church on Friday, Nov. 8, and have it wrapped for $2.
List of possible items includes: books; varieties of tea and coffee; golf items, car care, and cleaning supplies; gardening supplies including plants, seeds, seedlings, gardening tools; gift cards for merchandise or services; cash; state-themed goodies; kitchen/dining linens; supplies to make a meal; doll clothes; small toys; games; craft supplies; knitting yarn and crochet supplies; Christmas cards and wrapping supplies; colorful/seasonal paper napkins and paper plates.
Baskets also are needed for men and from men.
Items for the silent auction don’t even need a container. Use your imagination. Have fun. Let the joy of generosity inspire you.
For more information, call the church office, 941-496-6741.
