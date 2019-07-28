Painting with Kathleen brings forth colors SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Barbara Yeske focuses while adding colorful flair to her bottle. Kathy Groschel smiles while using a paintbrush to add streaks to her bottle. left: Latha Padmanabhan takes a look at her wine bottle to see what color she would like to add next. Kathleen Murphy, who held the painting class at Gran Paradiso, shows fellow resident Barbara Yeske the art piece idea she has for an upcoming Painting by Kathleen class. Several fairy light wine bottles on display by Kathleen Murphy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Gran Paradiso hosted Painting with Kathleen recently in the craft room of the community’s clubhouse. Those who attended the event made fairy light wine bottles, presented by Kathleen Murphy. SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
