NOKOMIS — A Nokomis man is facing felony littering charges after North Port police connected him to a pile of palm fronds left on a remote road.
Richard Keith Woods, 46, of the 100 block of Portia Lane, was jailed on a charge of dumping more than 500 pounds of litter, a third-degree felony in Florida, police reported Thursday.
The arrest was made Wednesday after the city’s Special Enforcement Team investigated the dumping in parts of the city were there are many streets and few homes.
“Much of this remote area is riddled with trash from illegal dumping, often times in the roadway,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor posted on social media. “This cleanup is very time-consuming and costly for the city.”
Officer Steven Cambria made the arrest after seeing Woods and another man drive down Ragland Terrace in a Ford dump truck with a load of palm fronds and other yard waste.
He saw the truck later without the load. He found the debris on Circus Court, a short cul-de-sac off Ragland. Cambria recorded the license tag and saw the words “Little Keith’s Lawns and Trees” and a phone number on the truck door.
Cambria tracked the tag and the business to Woods. He also spoke with another man who was in the truck who explained what happened.
Woods was booked Wednesday into the Sarasota County Jail and was released on a $1,500 bond. He has an arraignment hearing set for Dec. 10.
