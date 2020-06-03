NORTH PORT — James O’Leary is a school resource officer by day. But during his hours off during the coronavirus pandemic he’s finished writing a young adult novel that soon will be be released on Amazon and from other sellers.
He works for Sarasota County Schools as an officer at Toledo Blade Elementary School.
“Sanhinga” is a middle-grade novel about a Alaska Native boy named Isaak who gets a scholarship to go to school in Europe, where he’s accused of a crime he didn’t commit.
“This sets off a lot of tumult among the people there and in America, and in the spirit world, which is pretty predominant in the Native Alaskan culture and religion,” O’Leary said. “I recently took a trip to Alaska and we went to libraries and different touristy things. I started reading more about their culture and shapeshifting with the spirit world and incorporated that.”
O’Leary is a retired police detective with 30 years of service in Norwalk, Conn. He moved to Florida in 2014 and spent a few years teaching English before taking a job with the Sarasota County Schools Police Department when it opened two years ago.
“It’s great,” he said. “I was working in investigations and doing a lot of heavy cases up there (in Connecticut). Down here, I started teaching, which was fine, but I always wanted to get back into police work, but I didn’t want to start working nights and weekends and all that.”
When he saw the job posted for working as a school resource officer, it was a perfect fit. But now his hours have been cut to two days a week since the schools have gone to online learning for the remainder of the year.
With the extra time, he was able to finish the book, which he is self-publishing using BookBaby. The proofs are done, and he expects it to be out in the next few weeks.
Although police work isn’t usually considered a creative career, O’Leary said writing the who, what, where and when for his cases kept his writing skills sharp, and solving the difficult crimes he was focused on in Connecticut meant thinking outside the box.
“Some of these guys aren’t easy to catch,” he said. “It takes a lot of time. Big crimes, they kind of bother you, and you just have to think in creative ways to get around it.”
O’Leary said part of the book is probably influenced by his police work, but it’s not a detective book. He set out to write it after learning that in the publishing industry there’s a lack of good books for boys in particular.
“I taught English. I had some idea about what young people would like to read,” he said. “I saw what they took from the library and what they didn’t want to read.”
The title of the book, “Sanhinga,” is the tribe Isaak is from and is an Alaska Native word for raven.
“It’s thought to be a very wise bird that will give you guidance, assistance in a time of need,” O’Leary said. “It’s also a shapeshifter that can change from raven form into another form, human or another animal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.