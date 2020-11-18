In Venice, if you have cabin fever after months of hibernation at home, heading to the theater is as safe an option as anything.
Venice Theatre did not open for any kind of show until it had done its coronavirus research at the graduate level. Not only has staff cleaned the building to the nth degree and then kept it mostly empty by having employees work at home as much as possible. It also had a committee compute the optimal capacity for a show with an audience, cast and crew.
The recent Patsy Cline show is an example. One singer and three musicians doing a show lasting no longer than 75 minutes with no intermission and a very careful check-in program for those with tickets.
Patrons were asked about their health, had their temperatures checked and then were escorted to their seats by theater employees. That limits the number of people in the lobby and prevents any milling about in the lobby.
Needless to say, no mask, no admittance and you better keep it on during the performance, too.
The bar is not open and when the show is over, the audience is encouraged to leave in an orderly manner, starting from the back of the theater.
To ensure social distanced seating, most of the theater’s seats have been roped off. That has reduced the number of seats from 430 or so to 132, a significant reduction but the powers that be have put the health of patrons and employees first.
As of recently, another theater in town has also passed the corona test in my opinion — the B&B Venice Theatre, the movie house at Alligator and US 41.
As long as the theater had to be closed for months, the new owners literally renovated every surface, with all new flooring, all new wall coverings whether paint or otherwise, all new ceiling treatments, new lighting, new snack and beverage counters, and nearly all new bathrooms.
The game room is gone and in its place, is a lounge with comfortable seating and large-screen tv where patrons can sip drinks or whatever while they wait for their movie choice to begin.
There also is a new area in the lobby with high top tables and seats.
Seven of its 11 theaters are completed with all new leather reclining seats with footrests and little table tops for drinks and refreshments. Hard-surface floors will be easier to clean than the old carpeting which was disgusting after all the years it was there.
I took a tour of the theater and was so impressed with the attention to detail.
The largest theater space has 103 seats and the smallest about 50. The rows of seats are 7 feet apart, which is one foot farther than the social distancing suggestion of 6 feet. Social distancing between patrons will be maintained by leaving two empty seats between parties. Seats are selected when one purchases tickets, which can be done online or at the theater.
As for cleaning between shows, the new schedule allows for 45 minutes rather than 20 minutes and includes spraying all the new leather chairs with antiseptic.
These organizations have done their homework and listened to the experts on the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are cleaning and recleaning and then cleaning again. Employees who can work at home are doing so and basically no one enters without a mask and, in many cases, a temperature check as well.
Venice Theatre was one of the first of the live theaters to reopen, but not until a committee had researched everything it could learn about social distancing and how to keep the theater as clean and safe as possible.
Restaurants that have been extra careful have done similar research with the result that they now either use disposable menus or menus that can be wiped off with sanitizer between uses. Patrons sit at every other table for social distancing. Some restaurants only do carry out or delivery.
All of this has seriously cut into profit margins but has allowed many to at least break even and to employ as many as possible in a time when so many people have become jobless through no fault of their own. As this has been going on since the middle of March, it is a wonder we have not lost many more businesses.
Kudos to those who are hanging in there.
Here at the Gondolier, we are all wearing masks at our desks and no one is allowed in the building unless they work here. Cleaning has been really stepped up to protect all of us and hand sanitizer is available at many locations for added safety. So far, we are all healthy and for me, I am far happier being able to see my fellow employees almost every day.
As an only child, I guess I consider them family, especially since my only child is in Ohio.
Sarasota Opera House also has come on board recently as a place to go for live entertainment with social distancing and other guidelines for the protection of all.
It may not be time to mount a full-scale opera but with patrons hungry for opera, concerts featuring a few carefully selected singers singing carefully selected arias from favorite operas seems to be a winner with fans. Visit Sarasotaopera.com to see what is coming up next. Masks are required of course and, because none of the opera house clubs and snack bars are open, patrons are allowed to bring a bottle of water into the theater.
I am looking forward to seeing an occasional movie and eating popcorn once again with that magical yellow stuff found only at movie theaters. And if you like salt too, B&B actually offers a variety of choices at the salt and butter station opposite the snack bar. That too is new.
So many of the live theaters are still in a waiting game because of the pandemic. To accomplish social distancing at Venice Theatre has meant slashing the number of tickets that can be sold by 60 percent or more, which cuts revenue to the bone. For most, that barely covers the utility bills let alone paying other costs. And, to be super safe, most can’t make any extra money from their snack bars because of the crowds that would gather there.
If you appreciate live theater and have some extra cash because you are hibernating at home, think about sending a check to one or more of the area arts organizations — Venice Theatre and Venice Art Center but also Florida Studio Theatre, the Players and others you care about in the Sarasota area.
This is the cultural coast of Florida for a reason. People with a heart for arts support these organizations with donations as well as ticket purchases. Thank you, especially now when your support is needed more than ever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.