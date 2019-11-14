LAKE PLACID — Counties in Florida’s Heartland have a tough job on their hands with education, said a panel at Wednesday’s heartland2060 summit.
The region needs to attract the kinds of high-skill jobs that bring high pay and high benefits, while providing those employers with a ready workforce trained for the task.
The workforce isn’t there, and those who gain the training and skills for high pay won’t likely stay.
Ken Kenworthy, superintendent of schools in Okeechobee County, said two of his graduates went on to Harvard University, and he doesn’t expect they will ever return, unless the region can attract an industry that will retain those individuals and others like him.
“It heartbreaking,” Kenworthy said.
One way to localize the “talent pipeline” is to tailor education for the skills and fields businesses need, according to both Dr. Orathi Northern, vice president of Workforce Education & Economic Development for Polk State’s Corporate College, and Dr. Sid Valentine, vice president of Academic Affairs and Student Services for South Florida State College.
They both said collaboration and cooperation with business leaders will help align their programs to train the workforce. Valentine said it’s good to reach out to prospective businesses as they move into the area, or before then.
“Otherwise, we’re behind the curve,” Valentine said.
Donna Doubleday, president/CEO of CareerSource Heartland, said her task — connecting employers with skilled job-seekers — includes looking at the gaps and working with economic development partners to get the job skills into the market.
The panel said training isn’t just classroom education, but life skills and experience.
Kenworthy said Indian River State College runs a “Reality Fair” each year, where high school students can be assigned a job and salary commensurate with their grade point average, and soon find out how well their academic diligence — or lack of such — will get them.
Financial literacy, social skills and problem solving will help students succeed.
Often, he said, employers tell him they can teach employees technical skills, but they must arrive ready to learn.
It also helps, he said, to get students out of the school, on field trips, essentially, to learn what jobs are out there.
Northern said she looks at how well nursing students can show empathy for their patients. Without it, she said, they won’t succeed.
Likewise, Doubleday and Valentine said students need those “soft skills.”
Valentine said students need to change the mindset of “What can you do for me?” to “What can I do to help you succeed?”
Other subjects covered in Wednesday’s summit include:
- A presentation by the Florida Department of Transportation stated that commercial and residential development on both coasts is pushing agriculture further into the Heartland and squeezing heavy freight traffic for those products away from coastal roads, with the result of heavier freight traffic in the near future through Heartland highways, railroads and airports
- A presentation by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stating that Florida has the potential to include hemp as an additional cash crop for its industrial and consumer uses, as well as the department’s efforts to regulate cannabinoid oil and its uses as a consumer product.
Editor’s note: Other stories will follow this one, detailing more of the conversations on freight traffic and the potential of hemp production.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.