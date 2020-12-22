VENICE — As the first COVID-19 vaccine is being administered, experts say there are two things to keep in mind: first, you need to be patient; and second, masks and social distancing will be with us for quite a while longer.
Those points were reiterated during at a discussion of the vaccines sponsored by The Poynter Institute and the American Medical Association.
Moderated by Poynter faculty member Al Tompkins, the panel comprised Dr. Susan Bailey, AMA president; Dr. Leon McDougle, president of the National Medical Association; Dr. Paul Offit, a professor of vaccinology and pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee that recommended emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine; and Patricia A. Stinchfield, a pediatric nurse practitioner and liaison to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which also approved the vaccine.
By the time the discussion began, vaccination was already underway.
“I am pretty much over-the-moon happy today,” said Bailey, an allergist and immunologist.
“The path out of this pandemic now has some light,” Stinchfield added.
Is the vaccine safe?
The typical vaccine contains either weakened or dead virus cells of the disease to be prevented, Offit said. But both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA, which is in every human cell, to inject a piece of the virus’ genetic code to mimic the virus and trigger the production of antibodies that will attack the corinavirus in someone exposed to it.
That means the vaccine can’t infect anyone. Someone who comes down with COVID-19 after being vaccinated was already infected, Stinchfield said.
It may seem like new technology, Offit said, but it’s been a work in progress for other viruses for about 20 years. That’s partly why the vaccines could be developed so quickly.
Is there anyone who shouldn’t get vaccinated?
People who have had a severe allergic reaction to an injectable vaccination should wait to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Offit said.
Women who are pregnant or nursing should discuss vaccination with their doctor but there’s nothing in the test data to suggest there’s a risk for them, Offit and McDougle said.
There’s no vaccine yet for children.
Is there a risk of side effects?
Yes; the most common ones are injection-site soreness, fatigue and headaches.
They appear, if at all, within 24-48 hours and are usually gone in a day or two, Stinchfield said.
Generally, only about 1 person in a million will have a severe reaction to a vaccine, Offit said.
Are there any unknowns?
Several. A major one is how long immunity will last.
It’s recommended that people who have had COVID-19 get vaccinated, as natural immunity is still being studied. But so is the immunity from the vaccines.
A wild card is mutation. All viruses mutate, he said, but they don’t necessarily mutate “away from the vaccine.”
The current seasonal flu vaccine immunizes against four strains of the flu, he said, but one of them has remained essentially unchanged since a vaccine was developed for it about 10 years ago. And the original measles vaccine still works despite mutations in the virus, he said.
How long until the coronavirus is under control?
No one knows because there are too many variables.
One key will be reaching herd immunity — getting at least 70% of the population vaccinated.
Bailey said she was pleased a Dec. 3 Pew Research Center poll showed 60% of the public would probably or definitely get vaccinated. The number in September was 51% yes or probably, though it had been higher earlier in the year.
It’s going to take months to reach herd immunity, during which masks and social distancing will still be required — even for people who have been vaccinated, until it’s determined that they pose no risk of transmission.
“There’s so much to be hopeful about in the future but we can’t let our guards down now,” Bailey said.
Offit said he hopes to see “dramatic results” in controlling the virus by next Thanksgiving.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.