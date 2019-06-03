Gerald McCoy still could have a big impact on the Bucs season.
The six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle is taking his talents to the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers, agreeing to a one-year, $8-million contract Monday. The deal could be worth as much as $10.25-million.
McCoy drew interest from as many as 10 NFL teams after being cut by the Bucs, but narrowed his choices to the Browns, Ravens and Panthers, three teams he visited the past few weeks.
But in the end, the Panthers offered something to McCoy he couldn’t get with those other teams: revenge.
McCoy was released May 20 when the Bucs, faced with little room under the salary cap, decided not to pay him the $13-million salary is was due to earn in 2019. A few days later, the Bucs reached a one-year deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year, $9.25-million contact.
Just prior to announcing the decision was announced Monday, Suh tweeted a picture of himself in McCoy’s No. 93 uniform.
The Bucs have typically either retired or put jersey numbers out of circulation for players with at least five Pro Bowl appearances.
McCoy, 31, won’t get a return visit to Raymond James Stadium in 2019. The Bucs visit the Panthers Week 2 for Thursday Night Football in Charlotte Sept. 12, four days after they host the 49ers in the season opener.
The Bucs will play Carolina in London Oct. 13, forfeiting a game at RJS as part of their agreement to host the Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021.
The Panthers are coming off a 7-9 season and there are concerns about Cam Newton’s surgically repaired shoulder. But they have made the playoffs four times in the past six years.
Four years ago Carolina went 15-1, won the NFC South and were NFC champions before losing to Denver in the Super Bowl. Head coach Ron Rivera is expected to coach the defense for the Panthers this season.
The Bucs tried to have it both ways with McCoy, first suggesting he “fits” their new 3-4 defense and then changing that position.
At the NFL combine in February, new coach Bruce Arians indicated McCoy could adapt.
“Gerald’s played three-technique in his life, and we have a three-technique in our defense,’’ Arians said. “We’re penetrators, we’re not two-gap, when people say 3-4 they all think of two-gap. We’re not that at all, we’re penetrators, we’re attackers, so for him it’s probably going to be no change for what he’s done in his career.
“He’s still a premier pass rusher. I think he fits our defense, he’s a three-down player, so yeah, I mean stats don’t always say how good of a player you are, especially at that position.’’
But last week, Arians contradicted himself about McCoy after signing Ndamukong Suh during an interview on ESPN.
“It just wasn’t a fit,” Bruce Arians told ESPN. “Whether it was financial, whatever, on the field, you know, it just didn’t fit. I’ve been through this a number of times with guys and great players and it just comes a time when they have to separate the organization. You go back to Franco Harris not being a Steeler. This has happened for a long, long time.”
In choosing the Panthers over the Browns, McCoy turned down an opportunity to play with one of the most talented defensive lines in the NFL. The Browns are picked by many to win the AFC North with quarterback Baker Mayfield while the Ravens are coming off a 10-6 season and division title behind second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.