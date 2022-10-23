CHARLOTTE — The swap shop that is the Carolina Panthers, a team that dealt its two best offensive players earlier this week and started a rookie quarterback, wouldn’t want to trade for the way the Bucs felt Sunday afternoon.

Tom Brady’s offense was kept out of the end zone and the defense allowed a team that traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers to run all over them in a 21-3 loss to the Panthers.


