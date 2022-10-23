CHARLOTTE — The swap shop that is the Carolina Panthers, a team that dealt its two best offensive players earlier this week and started a rookie quarterback, wouldn’t want to trade for the way the Bucs felt Sunday afternoon.
Tom Brady’s offense was kept out of the end zone and the defense allowed a team that traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers to run all over them in a 21-3 loss to the Panthers.
It was the fourth loss in five games for the Bucs (3-4), who appear rudderless on both sides of the ball. Tampa Bay hosts the Ravens on Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.
Panthers third-string quarterback PJ Walker passed for two touchdowns, including a 29-yarder to Tommy Tremble after the Bucs had pulled within 14-3.
Without McCaffrey, the Panthers ran all over the Bucs defense with D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, who combined for 181 yards and a touchdown.
If there was a play that was a harbinger of things to come for the Bucs, Mike Evans provided it. On the third play of the game, he got single coverage and got behind the Panthers defense. Brady delivered a perfect pass that hit Evans in stride and should have resulted in a 64-yard touchdown. But Evans bobbled it and couldn’t chase down the carom until it hit the turf, incomplete. He picked the ball up on the first bounced and fired it through the end zone.
Instead of a 7-0 lead, on a rare explosive play in the passing game, it set the tone for more ineptitude on offense in the first half.
For the seventh straight game, not only did the Bucs fail to score a touchdown in the first quarter, they were shut out by the Panthers in the half.
Evans had four catches for 30 yards on eight targets but failed to come down with a high pass from Brady in Panthers territory. On the next play, Brady was sacked by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns for a loss of 14 yards.
If the loss to the Steelers last week wasn’t bad enough, the Bucs stunk it up in the first half against a Carolina team that is holding a fire sale of their best players before the trading deadline.
On Monday, they traded their best receiver, Robbie Anderson, to the Cardinals. On Friday, they dealt franchise running back McCafffrey to the 49ers for four draft picks.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield was inactive. Sam Darnold still is on injured reserve.
No matter. The Bucs had no real answers for Walker, who went 11-of-12 for 125 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone.
All the same issues that have bedeviled the Bucs offense were evident again Sunday, including short-yardage failures.
Brady got the Bucs moving with three completions to Evans for 40 yards. But on third and 1 from the Carolina 25-yard line, Leonard Fournette tried to run up the middle and was stuffed for no gain. On fourth and 1, Fournette took a toss right and was stopped for no gain by Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton. The Bucs finished with 46 yards rushing for the game.
The Panthers used two big plays to make it 14-0 with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter.
Foreman broke tackles to rip off a 60-yard run. On the next play, Hubbard scored on a 17-yard run.
Brady (32-of-49 for 290 yards on the day) started to bring the Bucs back late in the third, completing three straight passes, including a 20-yarder to Evans in traffic.
A 19-yarder to rookie tight end Cade Otton and a 2-yard dump-off to Scotty Miller moved the Bucs to the Carolina 18. After Brady was flushed from the pocket he fell forward for a yard. On fourth and 2 Brady connected with Russell Gage for a 4-yard gain.
Brady fired incomplete three times from the 8-yard line, forcing a 27-yard field goal by Ryan Succop for their only points of the game with 13:38 remaining.
