NOKOMIS — Since Paradise Grill started serving free fried chicken meals to those in need on Fridays on April 17, it has given away more than 4,000 meals.
The restaurant, owned by Mary Beth Hansen, plans to continue the effort through Thanksgiving, and has received support from the community.
The meals are for those that are hungry or are having difficulty putting food on the table, according to one of the groups that has become involved — Sharing Talents and Resources Together.
START donated $945 to the cause from its membership, START public relations liaison Jeana Hilligoss said. START is helping with distribution until Sept. 25.
Osprey Nokomis Chamber of Commerce also provided match funds for $250, Hilligoss noted.
Those interested in helping can contact Hansen at 941-786-1524.
Those who need a hot meal can come by from 4 to 6 p.m. any Friday.
“Simply pull up to the tent in the parking lot of Paradise Grill (1097 Tamiami Trail North, Nokomis) and a volunteer will provide you with a delicious dinner,” a news release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.