Goldstein Street, between W. Olympia Avenue and W. Marion Avenue, in Punta Gorda is scheduled to close starting Monday until Aug. 9 for road work, the city announced Friday.
Weather and equipment permitting, the work includes: removal and replacement of concrete curb, asphalt removal, subbase placement and compaction, asphalt base work and historic street bricking.
Hours of construction will be Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Road closure with vehicle and pedestrian detours will remain in effect until the project is done, according to the city.
During the street work, the city says it will "make every effort to ensure residents living within that block have access at all times."
And, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and be alert for workers in the right-of-ways.
For more information, contact (941) 575-5060.
