Each spring, Jews, the world over, sit down for a meal called “the Passover seder.”
During the seder, we retell a story of redemption and reenact the journey from slavery to freedom, from darkness to light, from despair to hope. Though this is an ancient tale from the Hebrew Bible of the Israelites’ escape from Egyptian bondage, it is also a story of the Jewish people in every generation, overcoming oppression and bearing witness to the redeeming God who lifts up the lowly and frees the captive of all people.
The text of the seder is called the Hagaddah, a collection of blessings, reflections, passages of Rabbinic wisdom, Biblical quotes, and lively songs. On the seder night, Jews eat matzah with other symbolic foods to recall the bitterness of slavery, the anxiety of escape, and the gratitude of the Paschal lamb offering in ancient times.
We also drink four cups of wine to add to the joy of this holiday of freedom (removing wine from the second cup, thus lessening the joy, as we tell of the plagues which brought suffering to the Egyptians), and, most importantly, engage the children with games and questions to make them part of the ancient tale.
The seder always ends with a Jewish expression of hope, “Next Year in Jerusalem”. Certainly, these words are aspirational, expressing our desire to return to that ancient/modern city, our desire to celebrate Passover in our homeland. But, “Next Year in Jerusalem” is also descriptive, reminding Jews in every place and every generation, that we are always on the road to Jerusalem.
Wherever we have lived, whether under the heel of the Czar in 19th century Russia or the threat of attack in the villages of Gondar in Ethiopia, when we eat matzah and drink wine at the seder we affirm that the redeeming God is leading us to a better tomorrow.
The power of the Passover story has inspired not only Jews but people in every generation and in every land. “Let my people go” is a cry that has given hope to the oppressed and the downtrodden.
We, the Jewish people, are proud to share it’s message with the world. We are ancient people whose history bears witness to the God of redemption, the God who stands with the oppressed, the God who will bring justice and mercy to all peoples, in every generation.
And so we wish you and yours, a happy and sweet Passover. May this second Passover during pandemic be a harbinger of peace and health for us all!
