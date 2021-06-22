Patsy June “Pat” Hubbs, 91, of North Webster, IN passed away at 12:26 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at her home. She was born on June 4, 1930 in Aleppo, Pennsylvania to Ray & Opha (Dowler) Hinerman.
She attended Alepo High School, received her Nursing Degree from Timken Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Canton, Ohio, and was married on August 5, 1946 to Jack K. Hubbs who survives. She retired as a R.N. / Administrator at Canton Health Care in Canton and formerly worked at Millers Nursing Home in Louisville, OH. She grew up in Pennsylvania and lived in Ohio, West Virginia, and Florida before moving to North Webster 3 years ago.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Arcadia FL.
She is survived by:
Husband – Jack Hubbs of North Webster
Two Daughters – Terry (Dave) McKenzie of East Sparta, Ohio & Beth Hicks of Moundsville, W.Va.
Five Sons – Jack Hubbs of Cameron, W.Va., Tom Hubbs of Cameron, W.Va., Stephen Hubbs of Wintersville, Ohio, Michael Hubbs of Ellsworth, Ohio, and Mark (Leann) Hubbs of North Webster
12 Grandchildren
Several Gt. and GT. Gt. Grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter – Lori Tebor, and grandson – Jeremy.
Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, IN. Private family services will be held at a later date. Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd. 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Goshen Home Care & Hospice, P.O. Box 723, Goshen, IN 46527 or Alzheimer’s Association of America, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260. To send condolences to the family of Pat Hubbs, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
